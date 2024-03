DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - More than 31,726 Palestinians have been killed and 73,792 have been injured in Israeli military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Some 81 Palestinians were killed and 116 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added. (Reporting by Clauda Tanios; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Toby Chopra)