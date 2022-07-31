Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

At least 32 people killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar

07/31/2022 | 03:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - At least 32 people were killed in Madagascar in an area north of the capital on Friday after local bandits known as "dahalo" set homes on fire, according to statements by the defence ministry.

The killings occurred in Ankazobe district, about 75 kilometres (47 miles) north of the capital Antananarivo overnight into Friday.

"People here experienced a real tragedy ... many lives were lost. 32 people died. It is a crime perpetrated by ruthless dahalo (bandits) who burned alive even women and children," Defence Minister General Richard Rakotonirina said in a video posted on the ministry's Facebook page late on Saturday said.

The "dahalo" are organised criminal gangs in parts of Madagascar that steal cattle from community members and orchestrate other various forms of banditry.

"We will hunt down those who committed this crime and their accomplices," Rakotonirina said, adding security forces had been deployed to the area to hunt down the perpetrators.

He added the attack on the area was likely revenge by the "dahalo" against community members for providing information to security personnel during previous operations against them.

(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.75% 178.75 End-of-day quote.6.32%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.09% 136.3 End-of-day quote.-2.52%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.01% 159.1 Delayed Quote.-52.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52aPutin says Russian navy to get new hypersonic missiles soon
RE
04:50aSenegal votes for legislators amid rising political acrimony
RE
04:33aJapanese man detained in Myanmar after filming protest -media
RE
04:28aSwiss on track to secure winter gas reserves - paper
RE
04:17aHungary plans farm sector loan payment moratorium to ease drought impact
RE
04:12aSaudi GDP grows 11.8% year/year in Q2 -flash estimates
RE
04:05aTullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project
RE
03:58aAt least 32 people killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
RE
03:18aU.S House Speaker Pelosi to visit Asia, no mention of Taiwan
RE
03:02aAustralia PM says Indigenous voice details to follow referendum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
2China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
3China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territoria..
4Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project
5Russian official says Ukraine carried out drone attack on Black Sea fle..

HOT NEWS