This is the fifth boat to sink in two days, in accidents that left seven dead and 67 missing in total, the judge Faouzi Masmoudi told Reuters.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
TUNIS (Reuters) - At least 34 African migrants are missing after a new boat sank off Tunisia, a judicial official told Reuters on Friday.
This is the fifth boat to sink in two days, in accidents that left seven dead and 67 missing in total, the judge Faouzi Masmoudi told Reuters.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
China's Huawei makes breakthrough in design tools for 14nm chips and above - media
Doubleline's Gundlach Predicts Federal Reserve Will Be Cutting Rates Substantially Soon
India likely to propose removing long-term tax benefits for debt mutual funds - source