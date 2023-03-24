TUNIS (Reuters) - At least 34 African migrants are missing after a new boat sank off Tunisia, a judicial official told Reuters on Friday.

This is the fifth boat to sink in two days, in accidents that left seven dead and 67 missing in total, the judge Faouzi Masmoudi told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)