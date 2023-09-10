At least 40 killed in airstrike on southern Khartoum market - local volunteers

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 40 people were killed in an airstrike on a market in southern Khartoum, the local volunteer emergency room said in a statement on Sunday.

It is the largest single-incident civilian death toll of the civil war in Sudan that began on April 15, as fighting in residential areas intensifies. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Hugh Lawson)