Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

At least 43 killed in major Italy migrant shipwreck

02/26/2023 | 07:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: At least 43 people have been killed in a major shipwreck off the Italian coast of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean sea into Europe.

Emergency services say it happened near a seaside resort area in the Calabria region, in southern Italy. At least 80 people survived. It's believed that about 120 were aboard the boat when it ran aground.

Hazardous conditions on the sea had been hampering search and rescue efforts.

Local media reported that dozens of bodies were found washed ashore. Several children and a baby are reportedly among the dead. The boat is said to have been carrying migrants from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

The Mediterranean crossing into Italy is one of the world's most dangerous migration routes.

Italy's interior minister said it was "essential" to stop the sea crossings, which give an illusion of "a better life in Europe," enrich human traffickers, and cause tragedies like this accident.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
09:50aSyria's Assad meets senior Arab lawmakers in Damascus
RE
09:38aAny China lethal aid to Russia would come at real costs, U.S. says
RE
09:05aFactbox-Migrant arrivals in Italy on the rise, despite high danger
RE
08:52aThree dead after African peacekeeping mission helicopter crashes in Somalia
RE
08:51aThree dead after African peacekeeping mission helicopter crashes in Somalia
RE
08:01aNokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
RE
08:00aNokia plans to review business units for alternatives including…
RE
08:00aNokia aims to increase sales from enterprises to double digits f…
RE
08:00aNokia expects north america market to be stronger in 2h 2023…
RE
08:00aNokia changes logo, brand identity after nearly 60 years…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moscow accuses U.S. of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa relations
2UK PM Sunak "giving everything" to seal EU deal for Northern Ireland
3Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
4French defence group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom
5Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift

HOT NEWS