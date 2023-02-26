At least 43 killed in major Italy migrant shipwreck

Emergency services say it happened near a seaside resort area in the Calabria region, in southern Italy. At least 80 people survived. It's believed that about 120 were aboard the boat when it ran aground.

Hazardous conditions on the sea had been hampering search and rescue efforts.

Local media reported that dozens of bodies were found washed ashore. Several children and a baby are reportedly among the dead. The boat is said to have been carrying migrants from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

The Mediterranean crossing into Italy is one of the world's most dangerous migration routes.

Italy's interior minister said it was "essential" to stop the sea crossings, which give an illusion of "a better life in Europe," enrich human traffickers, and cause tragedies like this accident.