Sept 9 (Reuters) - At least 632 people died and 329 were injured in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday, state TV said, citing the ministry of the interior.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
It is for China to explain Xi's absence from G20 summit, US official says
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Only China can explain the reason for the absence of President Xi Jinping from the annual G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, a U.S. official said on Saturday.