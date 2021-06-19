At least 7 parachutists killed in plane crash in Siberia - media

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - At least seven parachutists were
killed and over a dozen injured after a twin-engine L-410
aircraft crashed in a forest in Russia's Kemerovo region in
southwestern Siberia, Russian media reported on Saturday.
TASS news agency, citing an emergency service source, said
up to 17 people were injured in the crash near the Tanay
aerodrome.
It said the plane crashed into a nearby forest. It cited
local prosecutor office as saying the crew had sent a distress
signal about an engine failure.
A spokesman at a Siberian branch of Russian civil aviation
agency Rosaviatsia told Reuters that a search and rescue
operation was under way, declining to provide details.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Nandakumar D in
Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)