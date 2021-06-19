Log in
At least 7 parachutists killed in plane crash in Siberia - media

06/19/2021 | 02:02am EDT
MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - At least seven parachutists were killed and over a dozen injured after a twin-engine L-410 aircraft crashed in a forest in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, Russian media reported on Saturday.

TASS news agency, citing an emergency service source, said up to 17 people were injured in the crash near the Tanay aerodrome.

It said the plane crashed into a nearby forest. It cited local prosecutor office as saying the crew had sent a distress signal about an engine failure.

A spokesman at a Siberian branch of Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia told Reuters that a search and rescue operation was under way, declining to provide details. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
