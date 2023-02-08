Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

At least 9 dead in Burkina Faso mine collapse: association

02/08/2023 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -At least nine people were killed when an artisanal gold mine collapsed in Burkina Faso's western Tuy province on Tuesday, the head of the artisanal mining association for the province said.

The mine caved in on Tuesday evening and rescue operations began around 8 p.m., Abass Dera told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Around 11 p.m. we found four bodies. Then we found five others this morning," he said, adding that people were still stuck under the rumble.

Burkina Faso is home to major gold mines run by international companies but also hundreds of smaller, informal sites that operate without oversight or regulation.

Accidents are frequent at these so-called artisanal mines.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.20% 1876.1 Delayed Quote.2.45%
RUMBLE INC. -0.50% 10.04 End-of-day quote.68.74%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.30% 1100.66 Real-time Quote.2.92%
SILVER 0.50% 22.325 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
Latest news "Economy"
03:09pBlinken says U.S. shared information on Chinese balloon with dozens of countries
RE
03:05pPoland passes judiciary, wind farm laws in bid to unlock EU funds
RE
03:04pGunmen kill two MSF workers in west Burkina Faso
RE
03:03pEight civilians dead in clash with U.N. peacekeepers in east Congo -local govt
RE
03:03pExclusive-Hyundai in talks with U.S. Labor Department over Alabama child-labor
RE
03:01pVenezuela's PDVSA allocates heavy crude cargo to Italy's Eni
RE
03:00pAt least 9 dead in Burkina Faso mine collapse: association
RE
02:58pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 7.28% to Settle at $2.3960 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pRegulator says likely cause of Texas Tesla crash excess speed, driver impairment
RE
02:55pU.S. sites of interest visited by past Chinese balloons, Pentagon says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell confesses 'This time it's different'
2Alphabet Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Octob..
3Adyen N : Adyen publishes H2 2022 financial results - dit is de tweede ..
4Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distri..
5CVS Health to buy Oak Street Health for $9.5 billion

HOT NEWS