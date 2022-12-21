Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

At least a 100 Rohingya stranded in boat off India's coast, many dead, activists say

12/21/2022 | 01:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - At least 100 ethnic Rohingya are stranded in a boat off India's Andaman Islands and as many as 16-20 may have have died of thirst, hunger or drowned, said two Myanmar Rohingya activist groups.

Each year many Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority, risk their lives boarding rickety vessels to escape violence in Myanmar and squalor in Bangladesh refugee camps. Many attempt to reach Malaysia.

The stranded boat was approached by five Indian ships late on Tuesday, a source told Reuters.

A spokesperson for the Indian Navy said he did not have any details to share. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

"We estimate that probably as many as 20 have died... some from hunger and thirst, and others jumped overboard in desperation. This is absolutely awful and outrageous," said Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project which works to support Myanmar's Rohingyas.

Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network's Rohingya Working Group said the group had been adrift for more than two weeks.

"We heard late last night that there were some Indian vessels approaching the boat so we are awaiting updates now," said Lilianne Fan, chair of Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network's Rohingya Working Group.

"We hope that the Indian Navy or Coastguard will manage to rescue and disembark the boat as soon as possible. These people have been adrift on a damaged boat for more than 2 weeks without food and water. We have heard that up to 16 people may have already died."

Another boat, carrying more than a hundred Rohingya was rescued by Sri Lanka's navy on the weekend.

In 2018, more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to neighbouring Bangladesh following a military crackdown in Myanmar that witnesses said included mass killings and rape.

Rights groups and media have documented killings of civilians and burning of villages.

(Reporting by Poppy McPherson, Additional reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi and Ruma Paul in Bangladesh, Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:09aAt least a 100 Rohingya stranded in boat off India's coast, many dead, activists say
RE
01:08aFactbox-Russian gold taken out of exchange-traded fund stockpiles
RE
01:06aZelenskiy says is on his way to U.S. for talks on strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities
RE
01:06aUkraine president zelenskiy says he is on way to the united stat…
RE
01:05aAnalysis-Opaque energy prices muddy euro inflation picture
RE
01:05aAnalysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
RE
01:02aZelenskiy to make surprise visit to Washington, meet Biden, address Congress
RE
01:02aAnalysis-Investors count on bonds to rescue battered 60/40 portfolio in 2023
RE
01:01aAustralian shares see best day in over a month as gold stocks shine
RE
01:00aNearly 2 million UK households miss payments in run-up to Christmas
AN
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Nikkei falls, JGB yields flat after BOJ's policy surprise
2China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher
3FedEx : Earnings Presentation
4Glittering gold gives markets some Christmas cheer
5NIKE : Q2FY23 EARNINGS CALL UNOFFICIAL TRANSCRIPT

HOT NEWS