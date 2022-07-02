Log in
At least five killed in Iran quake

07/02/2022 | 06:28am EDT
STORY: Some 24 tremors, two with a magnitude of 6.3 and 6.1, followed the 2 a.m. local time quake that flattened the village of Sayeh Khosh near Iran's Gulf coast in Hormozgan province. The most recent tremor occurred around 8 a.m., officials told state TV.

Emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi told state TV that half of the 49 people injured had been discharged from hospitals.

Officials said search and rescue operations had ended.

"Search and rescue missions concluded a few hours ago and we are currently distributing essential products. These products have been partially distributed and the emergency housing operation continues," said the director of the local Red Crescent Mokhtar Salahshour.

State TV said 150 quakes and tremors had struck western Hormozgan over the past month.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.


