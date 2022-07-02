At least five killed in Iran quake

Emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi told state TV that half of the 49 people injured had been discharged from hospitals.

Officials said search and rescue operations had ended.

"Search and rescue missions concluded a few hours ago and we are currently distributing essential products. These products have been partially distributed and the emergency housing operation continues," said the director of the local Red Crescent Mokhtar Salahshour.

State TV said 150 quakes and tremors had struck western Hormozgan over the past month.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.