  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

At least one dead in Mexico City metro accident

01/07/2023 | 07:55pm EST
STORY: The accident took place at 9:16am local time, when two trains collided between the stations La Raza and Potrero, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told a news briefing.

Four people who were trapped on one wagon on Line 3 were rescued and hospitalized, according to Sheinbaum, who added that the person in the most serious condition was the one of the train drivers.

Police were seen surrounding the accident site and ambulances arrived to take the injured to hospitals.

A variety of accidents have taken place on the metro in recent years. The most serious was the May 2021 collapse of a rail overpass on Line 12 that killed 26 people and injured more than 60. Maintenance shortcomings were identified as one of the accident's causes.


© Reuters 2023
