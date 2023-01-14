Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

At least one killed in blasts targeting troops in central Somalia

01/14/2023 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - One person was killed and at least six others injured in a suicide car bombing at a checkpoint manned by Somali government troops in the central region of Hiran on Saturday, witnesses said, part of a twin suicide car attack.

The two blasts went off almost simultaneously, the witnesses said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Federal government soldiers and allied clan militias launched a major offensive against al Shabaab militants last August. The group has retaliated with a series of attacks after they were driven out of some of the territories.

"A suicide car bomb exploded at a government forces checkpoint near the bridge," said Seinab Abdullahi, a shopkeeper in the Jalalaqsi district, who counted one body and six injured victims.

Police and government officials were not immediately available for comment.

Government forces fired at the car that carried the second explosive, said Hussein  Abdiasis, another resident of Jalalaqsi, in an attempt to stop the attackers.

"After the first blast, we heard gunfire and then another blast," he said.

Al Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against Somalia's government since 2007, with the aim of enforcing its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

It has been pushed back by government offensives in the past, only to regroup and return to areas that the army does not have the capacity to hold.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:04aSyrian fm says no normal ties with turkey without removing occu…
RE
10:21aChina asks slaughter houses to help stabilise hog prices
RE
10:16aCredit Suisse set to cut 10% of European investment bankers -FT
RE
10:07aMoldova says missile debris found in north of the country
RE
10:07aMoldova's interior ministry says missile debris fell in north of…
RE
10:06aAt least one killed in blasts targeting troops in central Somalia
RE
10:02aCredit Suisse Set To Cut 10% Of European Investment Bankers - FT
RE
10:02aCredit suisse set to cut 10% of european investment bankers - ft…
RE
09:47aThunberg joins march on German village in protest against coal mine expansion
RE
09:23aWinning lottery ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Maine
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb after banks report Q4 earnings
2UK sanctions Iran's Prosecutor General after Akbari execution
3HDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, says net profit jumps 18.5%
4UAE ENERGY MINISTER SAYS  GAS PRICES WILL ULTIMATELY STABILIZE T…
5Erdogan aide says time running out to ratify Sweden, Finland NATO bids

HOT NEWS