Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

At least one killed in blasts targeting troops in central Somalia

01/15/2023 | 03:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - One person was killed and at least six others injured in a suicide car bombing at a checkpoint manned by Somali government troops in the central region of Hiran on Saturday, witnesses said, part of a twin suicide car attack.

The al Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which went off almost simultaneously according to the witnesses, adding they targeted military bases in Jalalaqsi and Bulobarde towns in Hiran.

Federal government soldiers and allied clan militias launched a major offensive against al Shabaab last August. The group has retaliated with a series of attacks after they were driven out of some of the territories.

"A suicide car bomb exploded at a government forces checkpoint near the bridge," said Seinab Abdullahi, a shopkeeper in Jalalaqsi, who counted one body and six injured victims.

Police and government officials were not immediately available for comment.

Government forces fired at the car that carried the second explosive, said Hussein Abdiasis, another resident of Jalalaqsi, in an attempt to stop the attackers.

"After the first blast, we heard gunfire and then another blast," he said.

Al Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against Somalia's government since 2007, with the aim of enforcing its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

It has been pushed back by government offensives in the past, only to regroup and return to areas that the army does not have the capacity to hold.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Christina Fincher and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:17aNewMed pushing forward with Capricorn merger ahead of Feb. 1 vote
RE
04:14aBiden’s action makes federal funding available to affected indiv…
RE
04:13aBiden declared a major disaster exists in alabama and ordered fe…
RE
04:09aU.s. president joseph r. biden, jr. approves alabama disaster de…
RE
03:54aBiden declares emergency for storm-hit California
RE
03:25aZimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition members ahead of presidential election
RE
03:19aAt least one killed in blasts targeting troops in central Somalia
RE
03:17aSaudi inflation edges up to 3.3% in December
RE
03:15aIranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal
RE
02:53aFactbox-Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $21,044
2NewMed pushing forward with Capricorn merger ahead of Feb. 1 vote
3Kafa'a For Financial & Economical Investments P L C : Trading (KAFA) 20..
4First Finance : Disclosure (FFCO) 2023 01 15
5China, Hong Kong resume high-speed rail link after 3 years of COVID cur..

HOT NEWS