Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

At least six dead as blast rocks central Istanbul

11/13/2022 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Ambulances rushed to the scene on the packed Istiklal Avenue, which police quickly cordoned off. The area, in the city's Beyoglu district, had been crowded as usual at the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families.

State broadcaster TRT and state-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known.

"Four people were killed and 38 others were wounded according to initial reports," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter, adding the explosion occurred around 4.20 p.m. local time (1320 GMT).

The nearby Kasimpasa police station told Reuters all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

Local media said inspectors were on the scene and Anadolu reported the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the blast. The Turkish Red Crescent said blood was being transferred to nearby hospitals.

Turkey's RTUK regulator imposed a broadcast ban on coverage of the blast around an hour after it occurred.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:55aIMF says Chad debt deal cuts risks, protects against lower oil prices
RE
11:50aTrump-inspired bids to take over elections in key U.S. states fall flat
RE
11:47aImf's georgieva says chad debt deal reduces risk of debt distres…
RE
11:46aImf's georgieva welcomes agreement by chad creditors, says it is…
RE
11:42aKing Charles leads Remembrance Day silence
RE
11:37a'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 million at global theaters
RE
11:32aSouth Africa's Ramaphosa focuses on the poor as he seeks ANC re-election
RE
11:32aBiden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
RE
11:12aSoccer-Injured Davies named in Canada's World Cup squad
RE
11:00aFTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
2Wall St Week Ahead-Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtf..
3When Biden meets Xi: Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea to to..
4Biden discusses security pact, Taiwan Strait with Australian PM
5Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China

HOT NEWS