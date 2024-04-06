STORY: "Our enemy conducted two missile strikes and unfortunately six people are dead and eleven are wounded," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The strike had occurred just after midnight, news reports said.

Ukraine's military said on Facebook its air defences destroyed 28 of 32 drones and three of six missiles launched by Russia.

Kharkiv, in Ukraine's northeast, has been a frequent Russian target, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, told the news outlet Politico in an interview published on Thursday, that he saw Kharkiv as the most likely target for any new Russian offensive in May or June.