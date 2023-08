NAIROBI (Reuters) -At least six people were killed in an explosion targeting a passenger bus travelling in a region outside Somalia's capital on Wednesday, the state news agency said.

Somali News Agency, citing the Mohamed Ibrahim, the governor of Lower Shabelle region, said the attack happened on a road between Qoryoley and Marka districts and another 12 people had been injured.

The news agency said on its account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Ibrahim had said a terrorist attack had caused the explosion.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Toby Chopra)