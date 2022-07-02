At least three killed in blasts in Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine border - local governor

July 3 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and
dozens of residential buildings damaged in Russia's Belgorod on
Sunday, the local governor said, after earlier reports of
several blasts heard in the city that lies near the border with
Ukraine.
At least 11 apartment buildings were damaged and 39 private
residential houses, including five fully destroyed, Vyacheslav
Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the reports.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Lincoln
Feast.)