Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

At least three killed in blasts in Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine border - local governor

07/02/2022 | 11:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 3 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and dozens of residential buildings damaged in Russia's Belgorod on Sunday, the local governor said, after earlier reports of several blasts heard in the city that lies near the border with Ukraine.

At least 11 apartment buildings were damaged and 39 private residential houses, including five fully destroyed, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the reports. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aChance of finding missing crew off Hong Kong 'very slim' after storm - authorities
RE
03:26aIsraeli sends observers to military drill in Morocco
RE
03:23aAt least 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush after mine attack - sources
RE
03:20aTunisian constitution panel head blasts president's draft
RE
02:52aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:43aUkraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says
RE
02:39aNo casualties in Ukraine's strike on Melitopol, some damage to houses - local official
RE
02:39aNo casualties from ukrainian army strikes on melitopol, houses i…
RE
02:31aGermany has two more African swine fever cases in farm pigs - ministry
RE
02:30aEQUINOR : Mongstad fire was in section that produces gasoline, ma…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's JERA says it shut down a 500 MW power plant due to fire
2NORWAY FIRE SERVICE: FIRE AT MONGSTAD REFINERY "UNDER CONTROL",…
3Fire at Norway's Mongstad refinery 'under control'
4Argentina economy minister, IMF deal architect, quits as government cri..
5Dios Exploration : more than doubles land package acquisition for Lithi..

HOT NEWS