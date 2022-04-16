Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

At least two die in Russian attacks across Ukraine - officials

04/16/2022 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 16 (Reuters) - At least two civilians were killed and four wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine, local officials said early on Saturday.

One person was killed and three wounded in shelling in the eastern region of Luhansk, Governor Serhiy Gaidai said in an online post.

A gas pipeline was damaged in Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, which was without gas and water, Gaidai said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"Evacuate, while it is still possible," Gaidai said in a subsequent post, adding that busses were ready for those willing to be evacuated from the region.

One person died and one was injured in an overnight attack on a small village near Poltava, the capital of the central Ukraine Poltava region, the region's Governor Dmytro Lunin said in a post on the Telegram.

Explosions were heard early on Saturday in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in the north and the western city of Lviv, but there was no information on casualties or damages.

Kyiv's mayor said that rescuers and medics were working on the explosion site on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and has said Ukrainian and Western allegations of war crimes are fabricated.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in seven weeks of war with Russia and about 10,000 have been injured. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43aUkraine's GDP may fall between 30%-50% in 2022 - Finance Minister
RE
03:20aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:20aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:10aSingapore's Lee says Finance Minister Wong to succeed him as PM
RE
03:10aTunisia's foreign currency reserves rise to $8 billion
RE
03:08aMerchant fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, crew rescued - sources
RE
03:04aSudan's Burhan gestures towards steps to ease tensions
RE
02:59aS.African flood victims search for bodies of lost loved ones
RE
02:46aSri Lanka regulator halts Colombo Stock Exchange next week
RE
02:43aKim Jong Un shown marking Day of the Sun with masses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Activision cooperating with federal insider trading probes - filing
3Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv
4Houlihan Lokey : Announces 2022 Promotions to Managing Director
5US Bancorp : Seven questions with Tendayi Kapfidze, head of economic an..

HOT NEWS