At least two sunoil tanks hit in Russian rocket attack on Mykolaiv

The city is one of Ukraine's major Black Sea ports that have been shut since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.

The photos show a smoking tank, the upper part of which was blown off by the explosion. The adjacent reservoir, black from fire, was also seriously damaged.

The local emergency service did not provide a name of the terminal.

International grain group Viterra said on Wednesday its terminal in Mykolaiv was on fire after being hit in an attack.

Regional governor Vitaliy Kim said seven Russian missiles struck Mykolaiv on Wednesday. Ukraine's national television broadcaster reported that a warehouse where vegetable oil was stored was on fire.

Later on Wednesday, global agribusiness group Bunge said that its grain facility in Mykolaiv was also hit during a Russian attack.

It said a more thorough inspection is required to assess the exact impact on the facility.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)