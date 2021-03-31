Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atalanta Therapeutics : to Present at Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day

03/31/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atalanta Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering new treatment options for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Alicia Secor, president and chief executive officer, and Aimee L. Jackson, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, are scheduled to participate virtually in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET.

About Atalanta Therapeutics

Atalanta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering new treatment options for neurodegenerative diseases by utilizing its proprietary RNA interference platform. Atalanta was founded in 2018 by Anastasia Khvorova, Ph.D., Craig Mello, Ph.D., and Neil Aronin, M.D., of the RNA Therapeutics Institute at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, with a Series A funding exclusively by F-Prime Capital. Atalanta is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.atalantatx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:19aGENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aNEONODE INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aZONED PROPERTIES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:19aAB AMBER GRID  : announces audited consolidated and separate financial statements for 2020, the consolidated annual report and the draft profit allocation
AQ
09:19aMEDIGUS : Gix Internet Announced that its Board of Directors Resolved to Identify New Opportunities and Activities for a Merger
GL
09:18aWORKING OUT THE DIFFERENCES : Labor Policies for a Fairer Recovery
PU
09:18aIZEAX PRODUCT UPDATE : March 2021
PU
09:18aNEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP  : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aTHERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aFACEBOOK  : Building AI That Works Better for Everyone
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns torrid
4TESLA, INC. : Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change
5Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ