Atalanta Therapeutics : to Present at Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day

Atalanta Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering new treatment options for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Alicia Secor, president and chief executive officer, and Aimee L. Jackson, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, are scheduled to participate virtually in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET.

About Atalanta Therapeutics

Atalanta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering new treatment options for neurodegenerative diseases by utilizing its proprietary RNA interference platform. Atalanta was founded in 2018 by Anastasia Khvorova, Ph.D., Craig Mello, Ph.D., and Neil Aronin, M.D., of the RNA Therapeutics Institute at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, with a Series A funding exclusively by F-Prime Capital. Atalanta is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.atalantatx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

