Atalaya Capital Management Exits Investment in SAILS

Exit Marks Successful Strategic Investment in Specialty Health Care Provider

Atalaya Capital Management LP ("Atalaya"), an alternative asset manager focused on private credit and special opportunities investments, today announced that it successfully exited its investment in The SAILS Group, Inc. ("SAILS" or the “Company”), a leading provider of residential care homes and other high touch treatment for behaviorally challenged clients, and Patterns Behavioral Services, Inc. (“Patterns”), a national provider of comprehensive services for children and adults diagnosed with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Atalaya invested in SAILS in 2016, providing the Company with the strategic capital needed to help make transformational acquisitions in complimentary businesses in Washington and Kansas, as well as purchase and expand Patterns. Following these important business combinations, Atalaya partnered with SAILS’s management team to drive expansion of the Company’s best-in-class clinical capabilities and help to improve their operational and financial results. Today, SAILS operates over 50 homes and residential locations and, with Patterns, serves over 500 clients nationally.

“What Ihab Shahawi and Vivian El Shahawi built, first in SAILS and then in Patterns, is truly impressive,” said Matthew Spiro, Managing Director at Atalaya. “Their commitment to providing outstanding clinical outcomes and acute focus on delivering services to a larger community in deep need sparked our excitement to partner with them. We are thrilled to see this vision continue forward under their leadership and, with SAILS’s merger into Redwood Family Care Network, the chance for Ihab and Vivian’s approach to improve even more people’s lives through continued growth.”

About SAILS and Patterns

The SAILS Group, Inc. develops and operates service programs and facilities for behaviorally challenged children and adults across California and Washington. SAILS offers residential care homes, supported living services, crisis-management interventions, behavioral ABA consultation, in-home services, training and education, adult behavioral and day care services, consulting and outsourcing, senior home care, and transportation services. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Costa Mesa, California. To learn more, visit sailsgroup.org.

Patterns was acquired by The SAILS Group, Inc. on February 2, 2016 as a single-site Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy clinic serving the northern foothills of Orange County, California. Patterns launched an expansion program in the Summer of 2017, recruiting BCBAs (Board Certified Behavioral Analysts) to launch Patterns clinics in new markets. Today Patterns has established clinics in 12 locations in 10 states. Patterns provides both in-home and clinic-based services with the goal of ensuring that its services can be provided in the most appropriate setting to best serve the needs of its patients. Highly-trained BCBAs and direct interventionists work to provide the highest quality of care for patients.

About Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes – specialty finance, real estate, and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has approximately $6 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.atalayacap.com.

