Atapattu Mudiyanselage Dammika Kumara Atapattu (NIC No. 693041988V) & Eyon Lanka Investment and Film Production International Company (Pvt.) Limited (PV 125740)

06/16/2021 | 11:50pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

Carrying on Finance Business or Accepting Deposits

in Contravention of the Provisions of

Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011

Atapattu Mudiyanselage Dammika Kumara Atapattu

(NIC No. 693041988V) &

Eyon Lanka Investment and Film Production International

Company (Pvt.) Limited (PV 125740)

Consequent to an investigation conducted under Section 42 of the Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011, the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka at its meeting held on 15.09.2020 determined that Atapattu Mudiyanselage Dammika Kumara Atapattu and Eyon Lanka Investment and Film Production International Company (Pvt.) Limited both at 'Saman Kekula', Ambalawa, Demataluwa, Kurunagala have carried on finance business or have accepted deposits in contravention of the provisions of the said Act.

The public is informed that, on the request of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the Colombo High Court extended the freezing orders prohibiting the above mentioned individual and the company soliciting and mobilizing deposits or any funds in any other forms, disposing / alienating assets, entering into any transaction in relation to any account, property or investment, until 12.07.2021.

Further, the public is informed that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has already requested the Attorney General's Department to institute criminal proceedings in this regard under the provisions of the said Act.

Director

Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions

Central Bank of Sri Lankaa

Central Bank of Sri Lanka, No. 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01

011-2477000,011-2440330,011-2330220 dsnbfi@cbsl.lk www.cbsl.gov.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 03:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
