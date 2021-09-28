Atar Capital : Portfolio Company, Pathways, Continues Geographical Expansion with Acquisition of Renew Consulting

Atar Capital, a global private investment firm, announced today that its portfolio company, Pathways Health and Community Support, LLC (“Pathways”), acquired Renew Consulting. Pathways is one of the largest providers of behavioral and mental health services in the United States; Renew Consulting is a leading residential behavioral health company servicing Northwest Oregon. The acquisition is part of Pathways’ strategic plan to expand access to behavioral health services in inclusive and positive environments. It comes less than one year after Pathways acquired three subsidiaries of Community Intervention Services, Inc. (CIS) in October of 2020. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Renew Consulting, founded in 2004, is headquartered in Albany, Oregon and offers services in seven Northwest Oregon counties, employing more than 200 team members. It is a service-driven organization committed to providing customized, person-centered support for individuals with developmental disabilities and mental health needs. The organization provides 24-hour care in community-based residential homes. Integrating Renew Consulting’s programs and services into Pathways’ current offerings will enable Pathways to expand the field of behavioral health services geared toward adults and children in the state of Oregon.

Led by Jill Winters, Pathways’ CEO and former United Healthcare executive, the organization will now have physical locations in 19 states and the District of Columbia. The company employs a team of 5,000+ dedicated staff members working to create healthier communities by providing behavioral health services that include counseling, telehealth, autism services, case management, therapeutic foster care, parent education, supportive employment and substance use services. The company also offers employer-based programs through Pathways at Work, a series of customized workplace health and well-being seminars, webinars and other resources for employees.

Winters said, “Renew is a fantastic company with an experienced and dedicated team passionate about serving their clients and community. This acquisition aligns with our mission to improve lives across the country and I am delighted that, together, we will be able to deliver a broad array of behavioral health services in Oregon.”

Cyrus Nikou led the Atar investment team that also included Senior Managing Director Robert Lezec, Managing Directors Stanley Huang and Vijay Mony and Vice President Roman Zelinsky. Dykema provided legal counsel to Atar Capital and Hexagon Capital Alliance served as the financial advisor to Renew Consulting in the transaction.

About Atar Capital

Atar Capital is a global private investment firm that acquires a wide range of lower middle market businesses exhibiting opportunities for growth, revitalization and significant value creation. Atar Capital’s principals have completed more than 80 private equity transactions across North America, Europe and South America.

Atar Capital’s combination of operational expertise, industry knowledge and investment experience provide a unique edge in creating value and working as a true partner with its portfolio companies. The firm assists in activities ranging from growing the business to improving operations and financial performance, leveraging all available resources and talent within Atar’s leadership team, as well as its bench of seasoned senior advisors with deep sector and functional expertise. For more information, please visit www.atarcapital.com.

About Pathways

Pathways Health and Community Support, LLC is one of the largest providers of behavioral and mental health services in the United States. Originally founded in 1997 as Providence Service Corporation, Pathways’ mission is to improve the lives of people by inspiring personal growth, health and wellness. The organization offers a full spectrum of social services and behavioral health solutions, including mental health support, youth and family services, adult services, and prevention services, to clients in their homes or through telehealth and community-based resources. The company also offers employer-based programs to help employees manage stress, anxiety and other behavioral health challenges through Pathways at Work, a series of customized workplace health and well-being seminars, webinars and other resources for employees.

For more information visit www.pathways.com.

