Atari Token Lists on Bittrex Global

Atari, a decentralized token designed for the interactive entertainment industry, today has just been listed on Bittrex Global, the leading digital asset exchange in safety and security.

Created as the token of reference for the interactive entertainment industry at-large, including video and mobile gaming, interactive content and other forms of multimedia, the Atari token’s functional design and utility allows developers and publishers alike to reap substantial benefits including product awareness, smart contract integration, and in-game asset protection.

Atari is a true gaming veteran. Created by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney in 1972, it became a pioneer first in arcade games, home video game consoles, and home computers.

“We are elated to take this next step in our growth,” says Nikola Radoshevic, Chief Innovation Officer of Atari. “As long-time running frontline innovators we’ve been able to accurately predict the next viable step in our roadmap to success, one after another, and listing with Bittrex Global is exactly that next step for us. Expanding Atari token access to Bittrex Global’s sizeable customer base demonstrates our intention to disrupt the interactive entertainment industry on a global scale.”

“Atari has a long-standing history of innovation. We are excited to support Atari in receiving increased awareness for their utility token, which is helping to not only revolutionize the traditional entertainment industry but also in pushing it towards Web 3.0,” says Stephen Stonberg, Chief Executive Officer of Bittrex Global. “As an exchange who prioritizes the needs of our customers and partners first, it gives us great joy to provide Atari token enthusiasts with safe, secure, and easy methods of transacting.”

Atari, composed of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products, and publishing.

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 250 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe. Learn more: https://global.bittrex.com/

