Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ateba Resources Announces Debt Settlement

02/24/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Ateba Resources Inc. ("Ateba" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to settle an aggregate of $175,000 of indebtedness owed to an arm's length creditor through the issuance of 8,750,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.02 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). All Common Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

For more information, please contact:

Arvin Ramos
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 271-3877

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75350


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pKENNEDY-WILSON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pAMERISAFE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pARCOSA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pAIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand reconfirms New Zealand Government travel contract
PU
05:59pOASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : February 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
05:59pCOHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:58pPATRICK REED'S BAG : How it has changed since 2020 Mexico win
PU
05:58pINTEL : Thunderbolt Tech Turns 10
PU
05:58pOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pAPACHE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Investors jolted by sinking Bitcoin, Tesla and other..
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Ark ups bet on Tesla despite suffering largest one-day outflow on recor..
3HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. : HYLIION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
4FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : Apple supplier Foxconn teams up with Fisker to make electric vehicles
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Powell to the rescue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ