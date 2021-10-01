Log in
Aterian Announces Beta Launch of Affiliate Platform DealMojo

10/01/2021 | 07:31am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced the beta launch of its affiliate marketing platform, DealMojo, which connects publishers, content creators and influencers (“Affiliates”) with leading Amazon sellers who offer bonus commissions to the Affiliates.

“Aterian continues to invest in both E-Commerce innovation and diversifying its revenue stream exemplified by our launch of DealMojo,” said Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aterian. “Through DealMojo, sellers on Amazon can connect directly with publishers, influencers and other affiliate marketers to promote their Amazon listings and drive more sales to their Amazon storefront. We initially created DealMojo to streamline our business with publishers and are already working with leading online sites with aggregate monthly traffic of more than 300 million monthly visitors. We are now opening up DealMojo in beta to sellers who want access to improved traffic and content for their brands.”

The Company is gradually onboarding sellers who join the waitlist. Interested parties can sign up via our website at DealMojo.com or reach out to us at contact@dealmojo.com.

About Aterian, Inc.
Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

Investor Contact:

Ilya Grozovsky
Director of Investor Relations & Corp. Development
Aterian, Inc.
ilya@aterian.io
917-905-1699


