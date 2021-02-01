Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Athena Cyber Security Ltd. and Blue Ridge Networks Partner to Provide Global Industry-Leading Cybersecurity in United Kingdom

02/01/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Networks and Athena Cyber Security Ltd today announced that the two companies have established an alliance to provide proven endpoint and critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions for United Kingdom's private and public sectors.

Blue Ridge Networks' solutions are currently deployed by high profile government agencies and private entities in more than 120 countries. As part of this alliance, Blue Ridge Networks will provide Athena Security Ltd. with its core products AppGuard® and LinkGuard™. The introduction of these proven products will offer unprecedented protection against cyberattacks for Athena Security customers in the United Kingdom.

"Our suite of network infrastructure, remote access and endpoint cybersecurity solutions have been trusted to prevent cyberattacks and eliminate vulnerabilities for more than 20 years without experiencing one reported breach," said Maureen Gray, Chief Operating Officer of Blue Ridge Networks. "We are proud to partner with Athena Cyber Security Ltd. and provide its customers with advanced solutions to protect against the increasing volume and sophistication of cyber threats."

"Cybersecurity needs are evolving very rapidly, and our alliance with Blue Ridge Networks is a clear indication of our dedication to providing clients with Industry leading, best-in-class cyber security solutions," Andrew Tyler-Holland (CEO) from Athena. "We are true believers in the AppGuard and LinkGuard 'Zero Trust' preventative solutions and we look forward to representing Blue Ridge Networks in the United Kingdom. ACS Ltd. will continue to work with our suppliers and clients to deliver safe, secure and trusted solutions to reinforce our dedicated commitment to their security needs."

ABOUT BLUE RIDGE NETWORKS, Inc.
Blue Ridge Networks is a proven cybersecurity isolation and containment technology innovator delivering network segmentation, remote access, and endpoint cybersecurity solutions that eliminate vulnerabilities to critical network infrastructure and prevent exfiltration of mission critical data. The company has successfully provided resilient, scalable, and affordable cybersecurity systems, software, and managed services for over 20 years, protecting critical operations of its government and enterprise customers with no reported breaches of its technologies – ever.

ABOUT ATHENA CYBER SECURITY Ltd.
ACS Ltd. has a board and operatives made up of skilled CTO's, CIO's and technical engineers from within the NHS and private sector. We are proud of our product partners and their product capabilities. ACS have derived various solutions to cope with the everchanging requirements for a secure cyber posture. We successfully provide solutions, managed services and architecture to many NHS trusts and the private sector verticals. With our core focus within the UK health sector, we very much keep our committed vision of patient care and protection at the heart of everything we do.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athena-cyber-security-ltd-and-blue-ridge-networks-partner-to-provide-global-industry-leading-cybersecurity-in-united-kingdom-301218670.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Networks


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aCAPITA PLC : - Appt. of Independent Non-Executive Director
PR
09:44aBSX FILING DEADLINE TOMORROW : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation
PR
09:43aFRANKLIN TEMPLETON : Introduces Franklin Global Allocation Fund for US Investors
BU
09:42aEVERGOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - EVER
AQ
09:42aBSX FINAL DEADLINE TOMORROW : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Boston Scientific Corporation Investors of Important February 2 Deadline in Securities Class Action – BSX
GL
09:41aCushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Distributions and Continuation of Management Fee Waiver
PR
09:41aCushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Distributions and Continuation of Management Fee Waiver
PR
09:41aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FREMF 2021-K124 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificate Series K-124
BU
09:39aWall St. opens higher as retail investors move to silver
RE
09:39aReading Plus now a Baltimore City Public Schools-Approved Vendor for Evidence-Based-Literacy Intervention Programs
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ