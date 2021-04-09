Log in
Athens County OH Engineer Jeff Maiden Selects GovDeals to Move Surplus Sales Online

04/09/2021 | 09:54am EDT
ATHENS, Ohio, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athens County OH Engineer, Jeff Maiden has selected GovDeals, an online auction platform, to offer surplus property for sale to the public. GovDeals is a leading online auction marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to auction surplus, seized or confiscated items online to GovDeals’ more than 1 million registered buyers.

The next sale features several items from the Athens County OH Engineer department including heavy equipment, tractors, heavy duty trucks with snow plows, tractors with boom mowers, and more. GovDeals supports its seller’s sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills.

Some of the featured auctions include:

“I believe that going with GovDeals will generate more buyers and better auction prices, especially during this pandemic!” said Jeff Maiden P.E., P.S. Athens County Engineer. Since becoming the Athens County Engineer in 2013, Maiden has conducted two local auctions. By switching to the online platform Athens County can now sell items as soon as they are declared surplus.

Starting Friday April 9th, all interested parties can view and bid on the first set of auctions from Athens County Engineer, OH, with new auctions being added periodically. In order to bid on these auctions, potential buyers must first create a free account and complete the registration form to register to bid. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.
GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million registered buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.


Media Contact:

Angela Jones 
GovDeals   
(334)-301-7823    
ajones@govdeals.com

Jeff Maiden P.E., P.S.    
Athens County Engineer, OH
(740) 593-5514
jmaiden@athensoh.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
