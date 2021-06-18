Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Athira Pharma Inc Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

06/18/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Athira Pharma Inc ("Athira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ATHA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning the Company’s drug candidate ATH-1017. On June 17, 2021, after the market close, the Company reported that it had placed its CEO, Leen Kawas, on temporary leave. Citing “a review of actions stemming from doctoral research” that Kawas conducted while at Washington State University. Bloomberg News reports that while the scientific hypothesis behind Athira came out of the work Kawas did in graduate school, there is risk that whatever comes out of this investigation could have clear negative implications for how investors view the asset, and/or management credibility.

On this news, Athira's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 18, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pGLOBALDATA  : CARsgen's novel pipeline therapy could be beneficial to underserved patients in late-stage advanced HCC, says GlobalData
PU
01:31pUMWA Applauds Bi-Partisan Legislation Establishing Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday
PU
01:31pDeputy Secretary-General Calls for Leadership that Delivers Results towards Green Development, Net-Zero Carbon Emissions, Closing Annual Global Compact Summit
PU
01:31pDEEPROCK MINERALS  : Strengthens Technical Team in Romania and Grants Stock Options
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE  : - End of Day
PR
01:31pMICROSOFT  : Recipients of academic grants for AI research on combating phishing announced
PU
01:29pPFIZER  : Palestinians call off 1M dose vaccine exchange with Israel
AQ
01:29pBRUCE POWER LP  : encouraged by G7 pledge to accelerate deployment of zero emissions energy
PU
01:29pGLOBALDATA  : top three must know F&B trends for World Sustainable Gastronomy Day
PU
01:29pGLOBALDATA  : UK grocery sales fall, but foodservice and personal care brands to reap the summer benefits, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
2As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
3TESCO PLC : TESCO : Wall Street down, dollar spikes as investors review recovery bets
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet

HOT NEWS