Athira Pharma, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

08/23/2021 | 11:27pm EDT
Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before August 24, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) investors that acquired shares between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021. Investors have until August 24, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this lawsuit that, throughout the Class Period, Athira made misleading and false statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the research conducted by defendant Leen Kawas, Athira Pharma’s President and CEO, which formed the foundation for Athira Pharma’s product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by scientific misconduct committed by Kawas, including the manipulation of key data; and (2) Athira’s positive statements in regard to business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and omitted material facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, as a result.

Athira Pharma issued a press release on June 17, 2021, announcing that Athira Pharma’s Board of Directors had placed Kawas on temporary leave pending a review of actions which stemmed from doctoral research she conducted while at Washington State University. Later that day, an article published in STAT News revealed that the investigation of Kawas related to allegations that she altered images in four separate papers relating to her research on hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), a protein with the potential to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders. This article noted that although Athira Pharma “has since moved on to a different molecule than the one Kawas was working on, it still aims to target HGF. And so Kawas’s doctoral work laid the biological groundwork that Athira continues to use in their approach to treating Alzheimer’s.” Athira Pharma’s stock price fell by nearly 39% on this news, damaging investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
