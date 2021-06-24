Log in
Athira Pharma Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Violations at Athira Pharma, Inc.

06/24/2021 | 08:08am EDT
NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATHA).

On September 22, 2020, the Company closed its initial public offering, in which the Company sold 12,000,000 shares of common stock at $17.00 per share. In January 2021, the Company completed a follow-on public offering of its common stock in which the Company sold 4,000,000 shares of common stock at $22.50 per share.

On June 17, 2021 after the market closed, Athira issued a press release announcing that the Company's Chief Operating Officer had "assumed day-to-day leadership responsibilities for the Company, effective immediately." The Company also disclosed that the Board of Directors had placed Leen Kawas, PhD, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Athira "on temporary leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University." The Company also disclosed that the "Board has formed an independent special committee to undertake this review."

Following this news, Athira's share price declined by $7.09 per share, or approximately 38.9%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Athira securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
