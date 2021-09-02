Athletico Physical Therapy : Celebrates the Opening of their Portage, Michigan Clinic

PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Portage, Michigan and is conveniently located in the Carillon Centre next to Penn Station East Coast Subs. Athletico's clinic team will be joined by Congressman Fred Upton, State Senator Sean McCann, Mayor Pat Randall, Southwest Michigan First, and ambassadors from the local community to commemorate the opening of their outpatient rehabilitation clinic. The ceremony will take place at 10:30am on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 6778 S. Westnedge Ave. Suite B. Portage Michigan, 49002. Opening remarks will begin at 11:00am with refreshments and an open house will follow the ceremony.

Athletico Portage offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturday appointments and doesn't require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit athletico.com/PortageMI.

"Having a career in Physical Therapy stemmed from my own injuries in High School, as I was able to see the benefits of the profession from my own recovery," said Facility Manager Collin Colegrove PT, DPT, OCS and Clinic Manager of Athletico Portage. "As a Board Certified Orthopedic Specialist, I hope to provide a new option for high quality care in the area. I am excited to develop an Athletico clinic in Portage and eager to use my knowledge to provide wellness to the community I live in."

Services available at Athletico Portage include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Athletico Portage

6778 S. Westnedge Ave. Suite B.

Portage Michigan, 49002

Phone: 269-888-5884

athletico.com/PortageMI

Portage@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 525 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Mandy Pasquale

630-575-6269 | mandy.pasquale@athletico.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-celebrates-the-opening-of-their-portage-michigan-clinic-301368676.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy