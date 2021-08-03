Atlan : Named in Gartner's Inaugural Market Guide for Active Metadata Management

Atlan, the data collaboration hub for modern data teams, was named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's inaugural Market Guide for Active Metadata Management1. This recognition comes on the heels of Atlan being named as a Gartner Cool Vendor in DataOps 2, one of 3 companies globally to make the list.

"We are incredibly honored to be named in the inaugural Market Guide for Active Metadata Management by Gartner. The industry is undergoing a monumental shift from traditional, old school approaches of metadata management to a new era: collaboration-focused, intelligent, and open by default," said Prukalpa Sankar, co-founder of Atlan.

The Market Guide report, published 27 July 2021 (ID G00736613), states that "The increased demand for orchestrating existing and new systems has rendered traditional metadata practices insufficient. Organizations are demanding "active metadata" to assure augmented data management capabilities." It goes on to say, "The stand-alone metadata management platform will be refocused from augmented data catalogs to a metadata 'anywhere' orchestration platform."

Active metadata management is an emerging set of capabilities that enable continuous access and processing of metadata. It departs from traditional "passive" metadata management practices to enter a new era — one where metadata itself is becoming a form of big data, and utilizing metadata effectively is becoming crucial for enterprises hoping to drive augmented data management and modern data practices such as data fabrics and DataOps.

"We founded Atlan because we believed there was a better way for data teams to work together. Our approach was incredibly different when we got started. We built Atlan on a fully open API architecture and took a collaboration-focused approach to data management. I believe Gartner's launch of this inaugural Market Guide for Active Metadata Management is an incredible validation of our vision and direction. We can't be more excited to be pioneering the active metadata industry," said Varun Banka, co-founder of Atlan.

According to Gartner, "Overall, the metadata management software market grew at 22.1%, reaching $1.26 billion."

1 Gartner, “Market Guide for Active Metadata Management,” Guido De Simoni, Alan Dayley, Mark Beyer, Published 27 July 2021

2 Gartner Cool Vendors in DataOps, Nick Heudecker et al., 06 Oct 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Atlan

Atlan is a modern data collaboration workspace (like Github for engineering or Figma for design). By acting as a virtual hub for data assets ranging from tables and dashboards to models and code, Atlan enables teams to create a single source of truth for all their data assets and collaborate across the modern data stack through deep integrations with tools like Slack and Jira, data warehouses like Snowflake and Redshift, BI tools like Looker and Tableau, data transformation tools like Apache Airflow and dbt, and more.

