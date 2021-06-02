Log in
Atlanta Area Employment — April 2021

06/02/2021 | 11:21am EDT
News Release Information

21-984-ATL
Wednesday, June 02, 2021

Total nonfarm employment for the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 249,500 over the year in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the local rate of job gain, 10.0 percent, compared to the 10.9-percent national increase. (See chart 1and table 1.) (The Technical Noteat the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

View Chart Data


Industry employment

In the greater Atlanta area, leisure and hospitality had the largest job gain (+79,800), a 47.5-percent increase over the year. (See chart 2.) Within this supersector, the accommodation and food services sector added 69,400 jobs. Nationally, employment in the leisure and hospitality supersector was up 61.9 percent over the year.

View Chart Data

Trade, transportation, and utilities gained 45,100 jobs over the year in the local area. Within this supersector, the retail trade sector accounted for 36,900 of the jobs gained. The 8.4-percent increase in Atlanta's trade, transportation, and utilities supersector compared to the 10.4-percent gain on a national level.

Professional and business services added 39,300 jobs locally. Within this supersector, employment in the administrative and support and waste management and remediation services sector was up 34,000.

Employment in educational and health services was up 37,700 over the year. Within this supersector, employment in the health care and social assistance sector was up 31,300.

Three other supersectors in the local area had significant over-the-year job gains in April greater than 10,000: other services, manufacturing, and information.

Twelve largest metropolitan areas

Atlanta was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in April 2021. All 12 areas gained jobs over the year. New York-Newark-Jersey City had the largest increase (+966,700). San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward had the smallest gain (+161,100) among the largest areas. (See table 2and chart 3.)

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington had a 12.4-percent rate of job gain, followed by New York (+12.0 percent) and Boston-Cambridge-Nashua (+11.9 percent). The rates of job gains in the remaining nine areas ranged from 11.0 percent in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach to 6.6 percent in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugarland.

View Chart Data

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment release for May 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on April 2021 Establishment Survey Data

BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the March final and April preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm.

In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.


Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/ces-20110307.pdf.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Changes in metropolitan area nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states at the supersector level and for the private service-providing, goods-producing, total private and total nonfarm levels are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/bmrk_article.htm.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area includes the counties of Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton in Georgia.

Additional information

Employment data from the CES program are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/sae/.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area and Industry Apr
2020 		Feb
2021 		Mar
2021 		Apr
2021 		Apr
2020 to Apr 2021
Net change Percent change

United States

Total nonfarm

130,251 142,133 143,309 144,398 14,147 10.9

Mining and logging

615 589 609 611 -4 -0.7

Construction

6,452 7,008 7,204 7,375 923 14.3

Manufacturing

11,369 12,206 12,271 12,246 877 7.7

Trade, transportation, and utilities

24,311 26,803 26,899 26,849 2,538 10.4

Information

2,630 2,672 2,681 2,689 59 2.2

Financial activities

8,555 8,732 8,751 8,773 218 2.5

Professional and business services

19,053 20,449 20,546 20,714 1,661 8.7

Education and health services

21,880 23,388 23,520 23,571 1,691 7.7

Leisure and hospitality

8,648 13,065 13,428 14,003 5,355 61.9

Other services

4,519 5,457 5,506 5,576 1,057 23.4

Government

22,219 21,764 21,894 21,991 -228 -1.0

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area

Total nonfarm

2,486.4 2,713.3 2,730.1 2,735.9 249.5 10.0

Mining and logging

1.6 1.7 1.7 1.7 0.1 6.3

Construction

124.2 128.3 130.4 130.7 6.5 5.2

Manufacturing

154.1 163.7 163.1 165.2 11.1 7.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities

538.8 589.3 590.2 583.9 45.1 8.4

Information

90.9 98.9 99.7 101.4 10.5 11.6

Financial activities

176.2 178.9 180.4 179.3 3.1 1.8

Professional and business services

497.0 531.4 534.3 536.3 39.3 7.9

Education and health services

328.4 360.2 362.7 366.1 37.7 11.5

Leisure and hospitality

167.9 241.9 247.1 247.7 79.8 47.5

Other services

75.9 91.2 91.6 93.6 17.7 23.3

Government

331.4 327.8 328.9 330.0 -1.4 -0.4

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH

Total nonfarm

2,333.0 2,556.4 2,572.3 2,611.0 278.0 11.9

Mining, logging, and construction

83.2 111.8 113.2 117.4 34.2 41.1

Manufacturing

169.3 176.4 177.9 178.4 9.1 5.4

Trade, transportation, and utilities

336.5 395.3 396.2 397.6 61.1 18.2

Information

80.1 78.4 78.7 79.4 -0.7 -0.9

Financial activities

178.4 181.3 181.6 182.4 4.0 2.2

Professional and business services

481.8 502.2 502.8 513.6 31.8 6.6

Education and health services

525.2 554.9 558.5 560.8 35.6 6.8

Leisure and hospitality

111.2 173.7 178.6 193.7 82.5 74.2

Other services

62.4 83.3 83.6 85.1 22.7 36.4

Government

304.9 299.1 301.2 302.6 -2.3 -0.8

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Total nonfarm

4,089.4 4,312.8 4,345.9 4,402.6 313.2 7.7

Mining and logging

1.8 1.4 1.5 1.6 -0.2 -11.1

Construction

151.8 145.6 155.2 168.2 16.4 10.8

Manufacturing

382.9 393.9 392.5 390.7 7.8 2.0

Trade, transportation, and utilities

830.6 907.2 907.7 911.2 80.6 9.7

Information

73.1 71.1 70.3 69.8 -3.3 -4.5

Financial activities

310.6 314.4 313.8 315.5 4.9 1.6

Professional and business services

745.4 771.3 772.0 787.2 41.8 5.6

Education and health services

665.4 700.7 703.8 704.3 38.9 5.8

Leisure and hospitality

251.1 315.7 331.4 353.8 102.7 40.9

Other services

153.7 174.6 176.8 178.6 24.9 16.2

Government

523.0 516.9 520.9 521.7 -1.3 -0.2

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Total nonfarm

3,413.4 3,694.6 3,728.1 3,740.2 326.8 9.6

Mining, logging, and construction

216.7 214.6 218.5 215.4 -1.3 -0.6

Manufacturing

271.6 279.4 281.6 280.7 9.1 3.4

Trade, transportation, and utilities

738.4 807.6 812.5 812.0 73.6 10.0

Information

77.2 79.2 79.2 78.7 1.5 1.9

Financial activities

318.6 327.0 328.2 326.9 8.3 2.6

Professional and business services

597.5 636.0 642.8 646.8 49.3 8.3

Education and health services

414.7 449.7 452.7 451.5 36.8 8.9

Leisure and hospitality

236.4 332.9 341.9 354.0 117.6 49.7

Other services

94.0 113.8 115.5 115.8 21.8 23.2

Government

448.3 454.4 455.2 458.4 10.1 2.3

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Total nonfarm

2,830.8 2,965.0 3,000.2 3,018.9 188.1 6.6

Mining and logging

72.3 68.1 69.5 69.6 -2.7 -3.7

Construction

213.4 199.6 208.1 208.1 -5.3 -2.5

Manufacturing

223.0 208.0 208.5 207.4 -15.6 -7.0

Trade, transportation, and utilities

575.7 621.5 624.3 622.4 46.7 8.1

Information

28.2 28.7 28.6 28.5 0.3 1.1

Financial activities

161.4 162.1 163.4 162.6 1.2 0.7

Professional and business services

473.3 477.3 485.3 492.2 18.9 4.0

Education and health services

368.7 395.1 396.7 397.4 28.7 7.8

Leisure and hospitality

206.6 283.2 292.4 304.2 97.6 47.2

Other services

88.9 103.2 107.2 109.7 20.8 23.4

Government

419.3 418.2 416.2 416.8 -2.5 -0.6

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Total nonfarm

5,259.7 5,574.5 5,632.9 5,691.3 431.6 8.2

Mining and logging

2.0 1.9 1.9 1.9 -0.1 -5.0

Construction

223.4 247.9 248.7 251.2 27.8 12.4

Manufacturing

435.8 448.0 449.7 450.7 14.9 3.4

Trade, transportation, and utilities

918.2 1,042.0 1,045.8 1,040.3 122.1 13.3

Information

195.2 200.8 204.8 204.0 8.8 4.5

Financial activities

319.8 322.8 323.2 321.5 1.7 0.5

Professional and business services

850.4 895.1 903.0 909.9 59.5 7.0

Education and health services

993.3 1,051.2 1,054.6 1,062.8 69.5 7.0

Leisure and hospitality

430.1 508.7 536.7 573.6 143.5 33.4

Other services

144.3 157.9 160.4 166.4 22.1 15.3

Government

747.2 698.2 704.1 709.0 -38.2 -5.1

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

Total nonfarm

2,316.4 2,560.6 2,573.3 2,572.2 255.8 11.0

Mining and logging

0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.0

Construction

131.6 138.1 139.9 137.4 5.8 4.4

Manufacturing

81.9 87.8 87.8 87.8 5.9 7.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities

526.3 576.6 578.9 574.4 48.1 9.1

Information

45.2 46.5 46.1 46.1 0.9 2.0

Financial activities

182.2 187.5 188.1 189.2 7.0 3.8

Professional and business services

404.2 443.4 444.3 445.4 41.2 10.2

Education and health services

372.2 399.2 401.2 401.3 29.1 7.8

Leisure and hospitality

171.2 269.6 274.1 277.5 106.3 62.1

Other services

91.7 107.1 108.4 109.7 18.0 19.6

Government

309.1 304.0 303.7 302.6 -6.5 -2.1

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Total nonfarm

8,045.5 8,828.7 8,922.3 9,012.2 966.7 12.0

Mining, logging, and construction

269.8 343.8 354.2 367.5 97.7 36.2

Manufacturing

283.9 327.5 331.0 331.5 47.6 16.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

1,302.4 1,532.8 1,538.6 1,540.4 238.0 18.3

Information

285.1 287.0 290.1 287.2 2.1 0.7

Financial activities

751.7 755.7 754.2 754.8 3.1 0.4

Professional and business services

1,388.7 1,451.7 1,471.5 1,493.2 104.5 7.5

Education and health services

1,812.7 1,957.1 1,978.1 1,984.1 171.4 9.5

Leisure and hospitality

372.1 546.7 569.9 613.9 241.8 65.0

Other services

276.5 342.0 345.5 348.2 71.7 25.9

Government

1,302.6 1,284.4 1,289.2 1,291.4 -11.2 -0.9

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Total nonfarm

2,494.0 2,757.8 2,774.6 2,802.7 308.7 12.4

Mining, logging, and construction

85.9 111.0 112.1 114.6 28.7 33.4

Manufacturing

162.4 172.6 172.1 173.0 10.6 6.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities

429.8 503.2 506.7 508.3 78.5 18.3

Information

49.5 49.5 49.7 50.4 0.9 1.8

Financial activities

212.1 214.3 213.6 215.4 3.3 1.6

Professional and business services

425.9 452.0 453.2 456.4 30.5 7.2

Education and health services

601.2 639.0 641.4 646.2 45.0 7.5

Leisure and hospitality

118.1 184.6 191.7 203.2 85.1 72.1

Other services

74.8 103.0 103.6 104.8 30.0 40.1

Government

334.3 328.6 330.5 330.4 -3.9 -1.2

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

Total nonfarm

1,990.7 2,155.0 2,165.6 2,173.1 182.4 9.2

Mining and logging

3.2 2.8 2.8 2.8 -0.4 -12.5

Construction

133.6 130.4 133.1 133.5 -0.1 -0.1

Manufacturing

130.8 134.4 135.4 134.5 3.7 2.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

379.8 428.0 429.5 427.9 48.1 12.7

Information

36.6 38.0 37.0 36.7 0.1 0.3

Financial activities

201.8 203.6 202.9 204.0 2.2 1.1

Professional and business services

342.6 362.2 360.3 362.1 19.5 5.7

Education and health services

317.0 346.2 348.0 349.6 32.6 10.3

Leisure and hospitality

141.4 199.7 205.8 210.4 69.0 48.8

Other services

54.9 67.0 67.8 67.8 12.9 23.5

Government

249.0 242.7 243.0 243.8 -5.2 -2.1

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Total nonfarm

2,105.4 2,227.5 2,248.0 2,266.5 161.1 7.7

Mining and logging

0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0

Construction

91.2 122.2 122.9 123.2 32.0 35.1

Manufacturing

131.3 141.9 141.6 140.2 8.9 6.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

308.9 335.0 333.9 333.4 24.5 7.9

Information

131.5 134.0 134.6 135.2 3.7 2.8

Financial activities

139.8 137.3 138.0 138.6 -1.2 -0.9

Professional and business services

468.3 482.4 486.6 490.4 22.1 4.7

Education and health services

331.1 353.9 358.9 357.4 26.3 7.9

Leisure and hospitality

131.1 153.5 160.3 172.9 41.8 31.9

Other services

60.0 66.4 68.2 70.0 10.0 16.7

Government

311.9 300.6 302.7 304.9 -7.0 -2.2

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Total nonfarm

2,965.1 3,125.0 3,144.3 3,172.6 207.5 7.0

Mining, logging, and construction

153.2 156.4 158.7 158.9 5.7 3.7

Manufacturing

51.2 55.0 55.1 55.4 4.2 8.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities

342.6 386.0 386.8 387.8 45.2 13.2

Information

73.6 72.7 72.6 73.8 0.2 0.3

Financial activities

154.0 152.4 151.6 152.6 -1.4 -0.9

Professional and business services

754.0 764.1 765.8 772.5 18.5 2.5

Education and health services

400.1 427.2 429.8 431.9 31.8 7.9

Leisure and hospitality

158.8 221.8 228.7 242.1 83.3 52.5

Other services

177.1 187.8 188.2 188.9 11.8 6.7

Government

700.5 701.6 707.0 708.7 8.2 1.2

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 15:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
