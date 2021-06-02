Atlanta Area Employment — April 2021

News Release Information 21-984-ATL

Wednesday, June 02, 2021

Total nonfarm employment for the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 249,500 over the year in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the local rate of job gain, 10.0 percent, compared to the 10.9-percent national increase. (See chart 1and table 1.) (The Technical Noteat the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

Industry employment

In the greater Atlanta area, leisure and hospitality had the largest job gain (+79,800), a 47.5-percent increase over the year. (See chart 2.) Within this supersector, the accommodation and food services sector added 69,400 jobs. Nationally, employment in the leisure and hospitality supersector was up 61.9 percent over the year.

Trade, transportation, and utilities gained 45,100 jobs over the year in the local area. Within this supersector, the retail trade sector accounted for 36,900 of the jobs gained. The 8.4-percent increase in Atlanta's trade, transportation, and utilities supersector compared to the 10.4-percent gain on a national level.

Professional and business services added 39,300 jobs locally. Within this supersector, employment in the administrative and support and waste management and remediation services sector was up 34,000.

Employment in educational and health services was up 37,700 over the year. Within this supersector, employment in the health care and social assistance sector was up 31,300.

Three other supersectors in the local area had significant over-the-year job gains in April greater than 10,000: other services, manufacturing, and information.

Twelve largest metropolitan areas

Atlanta was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in April 2021. All 12 areas gained jobs over the year. New York-Newark-Jersey City had the largest increase (+966,700). San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward had the smallest gain (+161,100) among the largest areas. (See table 2and chart 3.)

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington had a 12.4-percent rate of job gain, followed by New York (+12.0 percent) and Boston-Cambridge-Nashua (+11.9 percent). The rates of job gains in the remaining nine areas ranged from 11.0 percent in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach to 6.6 percent in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugarland.

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment release for May 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on April 2021 Establishment Survey Data BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the March final and April preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm. In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.

Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/ces-20110307.pdf.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Changes in metropolitan area nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states at the supersector level and for the private service-providing, goods-producing, total private and total nonfarm levels are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/bmrk_article.htm.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area includes the counties of Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton in Georgia.

Area and Industry Apr

2020 Feb

2021 Mar

2021 Apr

2021 Apr

2020 to Apr 2021 Net change Percent change United States Total nonfarm 130,251 142,133 143,309 144,398 14,147 10.9 Mining and logging 615 589 609 611 -4 -0.7 Construction 6,452 7,008 7,204 7,375 923 14.3 Manufacturing 11,369 12,206 12,271 12,246 877 7.7 Trade, transportation, and utilities 24,311 26,803 26,899 26,849 2,538 10.4 Information 2,630 2,672 2,681 2,689 59 2.2 Financial activities 8,555 8,732 8,751 8,773 218 2.5 Professional and business services 19,053 20,449 20,546 20,714 1,661 8.7 Education and health services 21,880 23,388 23,520 23,571 1,691 7.7 Leisure and hospitality 8,648 13,065 13,428 14,003 5,355 61.9 Other services 4,519 5,457 5,506 5,576 1,057 23.4 Government 22,219 21,764 21,894 21,991 -228 -1.0 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area Total nonfarm 2,486.4 2,713.3 2,730.1 2,735.9 249.5 10.0 Mining and logging 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.7 0.1 6.3 Construction 124.2 128.3 130.4 130.7 6.5 5.2 Manufacturing 154.1 163.7 163.1 165.2 11.1 7.2 Trade, transportation, and utilities 538.8 589.3 590.2 583.9 45.1 8.4 Information 90.9 98.9 99.7 101.4 10.5 11.6 Financial activities 176.2 178.9 180.4 179.3 3.1 1.8 Professional and business services 497.0 531.4 534.3 536.3 39.3 7.9 Education and health services 328.4 360.2 362.7 366.1 37.7 11.5 Leisure and hospitality 167.9 241.9 247.1 247.7 79.8 47.5 Other services 75.9 91.2 91.6 93.6 17.7 23.3 Government 331.4 327.8 328.9 330.0 -1.4 -0.4