Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atlanta Life Insurance Company : Details Strategic Repositioning and Withdraws from A.M. Best Co. Rating

04/08/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Atlanta Life Insurance Company today provided an update on its strategic objectives, plans and progress. It also announced the decision to end its relationship with A.M. Best Co. as its rating agency.

Founded in 1905 by former slave Alonzo Franklin Herndon, Atlanta Life’s current leadership, led by Roosevelt Giles since 2017, is repositioning the business to ensure financial strength and flexibility and invest in long-term sustainable performance and profitability. With a unique and visionary corporate structure, put in place by Alonzo Herndon and his son Norris Herndon, the majority owner of Atlanta Life is the Herndon Foundation. With this ownership structure, Atlanta Life and the Herndon Family were at the forefront of stakeholder capitalism, using visionary tenets of corporate governance to fund the unique social mission of the Herndon Foundation with its long-standing commitment to supporting under-represented communities in need nationwide, to strengthen the entrepreneurial spirit in the Black community and to train the next generation of diverse corporate leaders.

In sharing his strategic vision for Atlanta Life, Giles stated that “Our vision is to grow our reinsurance business with corporate customers who seek a competitive partner of choice and a way to multiply the impact of their economic contributions to Black-owned businesses; and to offer personal insurance policies in conjunction with financial literacy education to be part of the solution in increasing financial security and reducing economic disparities in historically disadvantaged communities.”

Atlanta Life’s current strategy has delivered growth in net premiums in 2020 with continued (net) premium growth in the first quarter of 2021. The company has executed notable group life reinsurance treaties with several leading insurance carriers on behalf of approximately twenty new corporate, government and association clients during the past two quarters. Atlanta Life maintains a risk-based capital ratio well in excess of all regulatory requirements. With an ongoing focus on optimizing the capital structure of Atlanta Life to match the strategic opportunities, Giles stated that “Our growth strategy includes a continued focus on strategic and financial partnerships with various companies and financial institutions that recognize the differentiated value proposition to all stakeholders given the unique social mission and the exciting commercial opportunities that exist for Atlanta Life today.”

Over the past year, Atlanta Life has undergone a corporate governance review and board refreshment process that has established a strong and engaged Board of Directors with a diverse representation of talent and skills to take the Company forward. Atlanta Life is in the process of expanding the executive management team to help strengthen its organizational infrastructure, processes, and capacity to scale its impact in the marketplace and by extension the community.

According to Giles, “We will continue to focus our efforts and resources on investing in Atlanta Life’s long-term success in a way that is consistent with serving our corporate customers and a broad definition of stakeholders. Atlanta Life will continue to work with organizations that understand and seek to help the Company advance our unique social mission of community reinvestment and skills-based empowerment.”


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL  : 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
PU
05:20pTranscript of the IMFC Press Briefing
PU
05:20pDAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pBLACKSTAR ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pNUSTAR ENERGY L.P.  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on May 4, 2021
BU
05:18pWEST FRASER TIMBER  : Notice of First Quarter Results Conference Call
PU
05:18pAn April Update on Global Market Shifts Affecting U.S. Soy
PU
05:18pConsumer Cos Up As Investors See Silver Lining In Jobless Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:15pNike settles lawsuit against maker of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
RE
05:15pNasdaq March 2021 Volumes and 1Q21 Statistics
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech rally leads S&P to record high as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ