Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Atlanta protest against shooting death of activist briefly turns violent

01/21/2023 | 09:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People gather for protests following death of protester in Atlanta

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A protest in Atlanta briefly turned violent on Saturday as demonstrators set a police car on fire and smashed windows of buildings.

Marchers had gathered to protest the killing of an activist by law enforcement on Wednesday during a raid to clear the construction site of a public safety training facility that activists have derided with the nickname "Cop City".

The demonstration started peacefully, then abruptly escalated with some protesters throwing fireworks and rocks and smashing buildings' windows with hammers, according to a Reuters witness.

As police moved on the marchers, the violence quickly fizzled without anyone injured. A Reuters photographer saw a protester who was carrying a banner being handcuffed by law enforcement.

The demonstrators were protesting an incident that occurred on Wednesday, when Manuel Teran, 26, was inside a tent and did not comply with officers' "verbal commands" as law enforcement cleared Weelaunee People's Park. Some activists had been camping there since last year to protest the facility.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Teran shot a state trooper and was shot and killed by officers returning fire.

On Friday, GBI released a photo of a handgun police say was in Teran's possession at the time of the shooting.

Opponents of the $90 million project south of Atlanta, which would be built by the Atlanta Police Foundation, say building it would lead to destruction of hundreds of acres of forest and greatly damage the environment.

(Reporting by Cheney Orr in Atlanta, writing by Maria Caspani, Editing by David Gregorio)

By Cheney Orr


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:51aCOVID curbs over, China's tourists hit Thai beaches for first time in 3 years
RE
12:27aCNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
12:22aEx-BOJ Shirai calls for more flexibility in bond buying
RE
01/21CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
01/21Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania urge Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
RE
01/21India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing in India
RE
01/21China reports almost 13,000 new COVID-related deaths for Jan. 13-19
RE
01/21China reported 12,658 COVID-related deaths between Jan 13 and Jan 19
RE
01/21Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas - officials
RE
01/21Japan PM keeps markets guessing on new BOJ governor
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China reports almost 13,000 new COVID-related deaths for Jan. 13-19
2Five inmates who escaped Missouri jail captured, police say
3Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2023 01 22
4AFAQ Energy : Board Of Directors-(MANE)-2023-01-22
5KAMCO Investment K S C P : فتح باب ..

HOT NEWS