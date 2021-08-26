Atlantic Broadband : Launches ACC Network

ACCN joins Atlantic Broadband lineups September 1

Atlantic Broadband, the eighth-largest broadband provider in the U.S., will launch ESPN’s ACC Network (ACCN) on its channel lineups on September 1.

ACCN is a 24/7 multi-platform national network dedicated to coverage of the Atlantic Coast Conference. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year.

The network will be carried on Atlantic Broadband Expanded Basic Variety tiers in those states with ACC institutions and on the Digital Basic Family tier in other markets. Customers with corresponding Atlantic Broadband subscriptions may also access ACCNX through the ESPN App.

“We are excited to add tremendous value to our channel lineups with the addition of ACCN,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President of Products and Programming for Atlantic Broadband. “This latest enhancement will bring fans of the Atlantic Coast Conference the biggest matchups in college football and much more just as the season begins.”

The Atlantic Coast Conference includes: Boston College, Clemson University, Duke University, Florida State University, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Louisville, University of Miami, University of North Carolina, North Carolina State University, University of Notre Dame, University of Pittsburgh, Syracuse University, University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and Wake Forest University.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth largest broadband provider in the U.S. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Phone services in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Atlantic Broadband is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. For more information, see atlanticbb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005137/en/