Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atlantic Broadband : Launches ACC Network

08/26/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCN joins Atlantic Broadband lineups September 1

Atlantic Broadband, the eighth-largest broadband provider in the U.S., will launch ESPN’s ACC Network (ACCN) on its channel lineups on September 1.

ACCN is a 24/7 multi-platform national network dedicated to coverage of the Atlantic Coast Conference. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year.

The network will be carried on Atlantic Broadband Expanded Basic Variety tiers in those states with ACC institutions and on the Digital Basic Family tier in other markets. Customers with corresponding Atlantic Broadband subscriptions may also access ACCNX through the ESPN App.

“We are excited to add tremendous value to our channel lineups with the addition of ACCN,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President of Products and Programming for Atlantic Broadband. “This latest enhancement will bring fans of the Atlantic Coast Conference the biggest matchups in college football and much more just as the season begins.”

The Atlantic Coast Conference includes: Boston College, Clemson University, Duke University, Florida State University, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Louisville, University of Miami, University of North Carolina, North Carolina State University, University of Notre Dame, University of Pittsburgh, Syracuse University, University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and Wake Forest University.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth largest broadband provider in the U.S. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Phone services in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Atlantic Broadband is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. For more information, see atlanticbb.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aGALE TO HOST IMPACT LIVE 2021 : Free Virtual Event Exclusively for Public Libraries
PR
09:04aARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Stock Dividend
PR
09:04aCHEMICAL INSIGHTS : Research Institute of Underwriters Laboratories Inc., Teams with EPA's Office of Research and Development to Evaluate Safety Risks of DIY Air Cleaners for Wildfire Indoor Pollution Control
BU
09:04aMayo Clinic, Verily to Build Advanced Clinical Decision Support to Enhance Care
BU
09:04aSEMAPHORE : Launches Semaphore : Syndication to Grow YouTube Creators' Reach and Revenues on Facebook
BU
09:04aYUGABYTE : Delivers Industry-First Smart Client Driver for Distributed SQL Database with Yugabyte :DB 2.9 Release
BU
09:04aHEALTH & WELLNESS LIFESTYLE SHIFTS : Five Consumer Behaviors that are Reshaping Food, Beverage & Supplement Innovation
BU
09:04aWILLARD MARINE, INC. : Secures $25 Million Funding Commitment from Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”)
BU
09:04aREADSPEAKER : to Power Lockheed Martin's F-35 Tactical Fighter Training Module
BU
09:04aREVLON : Announces Thomas Cho as its Chief Supply Chain Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deutsche fund arm faces US probe over sustainable investments
2Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole
3PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : publishes half-year results for 2021
5Fed's Powell likely to give few hints on bond-buying taper timeline

HOT NEWS