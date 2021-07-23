Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atlantic Capital Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ACBI

07/23/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) to SouthState Corporation is fair to Atlantic Capital shareholders. Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Atlantic Capital shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Atlantic Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Atlantic Capital shareholders; (2) determine whether SouthState is underpaying for Atlantic Capital; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Atlantic Capital shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Atlantic Capital shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Atlantic Capital shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aFRAGBITE : Notice of stabilisation measures
AQ
11:16aKIMBERLY CLARK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:16aCHURCHILL CAPITAL IV : Lucid Motors and Churchill Capital Corp IV Close Business Combination
PR
11:16aCASPER SLEEP INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 10
BU
11:15aWWP BEAUTY : Opens New Design Innovation Hub in Los Angeles
BU
11:14aPFIZER : Governors pin hopes on full vaccine approval as cases climb
AQ
11:14aIQSTEL, INC. EARNS QUALIFICATION TO INCREASE REG A OFFERING PRICE; POSITIONED TO RAISE UPWARDS OF $40 MILLION (OTCQB : Iqst)
AQ
11:13aISABELLA BANK CORPORATION : Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
PR
11:13aNORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
11:13aCORRECTION : Radius Health Announces Plans for Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Pivotal Study
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
3VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
4UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..

HOT NEWS