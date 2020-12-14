Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atlantic Health Partners :, Leading Vaccine Buying Program, Announces Addition of Prevnar 13® to Program

12/14/2020 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Prevnar 13® Vaccine Will Be Available to Members Beginning January 1, 2021

Atlantic Health Partners, the nation’s premier buying group for physicians, health systems, physician organizations, and medical practices, today announced the addition of Prevnar 13® to its vaccine program. Beginning January 1, 2021, Atlantic Health Partners’ members will have access to Pfizer’s pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine that protects against 13 strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

The Prevnar 13® vaccine, which aids in protecting against invasive pneumococcal disease, is recommended by the CDC to be administered to infants as a four-dose series at two, four, six, and 12 to 15 months of age. Adding Prevnar 13® to Atlantic Health Partners’ comprehensive vaccine program enables access to this important vaccine at a discounted rate and provides members with access to both of Pfizer’s major vaccines—Trumenba® and Prevnar 13®. Program enrollment is now open, and current Atlantic Health Partners members can opt in for the Prevnar vaccine immediately.

“Adapting to the evolving needs of our members and their patients has always been our top priority,” said Jeff Winokur, President of Atlantic Health Partners. “By adding Prevnar 13® to our vaccine program, we’ve expanded the range of vaccines our members can access, so they can truly build a custom vaccine program that meets the needs of their patients.”

For more than 13 years, Atlantic Health Partners has served providers across the U.S. by offering the most favorable pricing on vaccines from all leading manufacturers, including Sanofi Pasteur, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Dynavax, Seqirus, and AstraZeneca. Additionally, Atlantic provides its members unparalleled support and service, including reimbursement guidance and advocacy.

To learn more about joining Atlantic Health Partners, please visit www.atlantichealthpartners.com.

About Atlantic Health Partners

Atlantic Health Partners is the leading vaccine buying group for physicians, health systems, physician organizations, and medical practices, assisting more than 20,000 clinicians nationwide. Working directly with leading vaccine manufacturers, including Merck, Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Dynavax, Seqirus, and AstraZeneca, Atlantic offers the most favorable pricing, payment, and purchasing terms for an array of pediatric, adolescent, adult, flu, and travel vaccines. Atlantic takes an active role to support its members, providing reimbursement guidance, advocacy, timely updates on new products, and education to ensure effective and efficient immunizations. Atlantic Health Partners is a division of Managed Health Care Associates, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.atlantichealthpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aGETECH : 2017 Interim Report
PU
08:11aAUDI : Sport customer racing successful with its customers worldwide again in 2020
PU
08:11aE W SCRIPPS : Scripps announces proposed placement of senior notes
PR
08:11aCOMMSCOPE : Announces Industry First 204MHz Digital Return
PU
08:11aB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Board of Directors - Minute
PU
08:11aAKER : Awarded First Fish Farm Assembly Contract
PU
08:11aPEMBINA PIPELINE : plans $785M in capital spending for 2021, restarts work on two key projects
AQ
08:11aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United to face Spanish leader Sociedad in Europa League
AQ
08:11aKINDER MORGAN : Announces Fayez Sarofim Retirement From Board of Directors
BU
08:10aTransphorm Announces $4 Million Multi-Year Development Agreement with Yaskawa Electric
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
4CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Electronic Arts outbids Take-Two with $1.2 billion deal for Codemasters
5AIR CANADA : Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ