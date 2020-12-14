Atlantic Health Partners :, Leading Vaccine Buying Program, Announces Addition of Prevnar 13® to Program

The Prevnar 13® Vaccine Will Be Available to Members Beginning January 1, 2021

Atlantic Health Partners, the nation’s premier buying group for physicians, health systems, physician organizations, and medical practices, today announced the addition of Prevnar 13® to its vaccine program. Beginning January 1, 2021, Atlantic Health Partners’ members will have access to Pfizer’s pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine that protects against 13 strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

The Prevnar 13® vaccine, which aids in protecting against invasive pneumococcal disease, is recommended by the CDC to be administered to infants as a four-dose series at two, four, six, and 12 to 15 months of age. Adding Prevnar 13® to Atlantic Health Partners’ comprehensive vaccine program enables access to this important vaccine at a discounted rate and provides members with access to both of Pfizer’s major vaccines—Trumenba® and Prevnar 13®. Program enrollment is now open, and current Atlantic Health Partners members can opt in for the Prevnar vaccine immediately.

“Adapting to the evolving needs of our members and their patients has always been our top priority,” said Jeff Winokur, President of Atlantic Health Partners. “By adding Prevnar 13® to our vaccine program, we’ve expanded the range of vaccines our members can access, so they can truly build a custom vaccine program that meets the needs of their patients.”

For more than 13 years, Atlantic Health Partners has served providers across the U.S. by offering the most favorable pricing on vaccines from all leading manufacturers, including Sanofi Pasteur, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Dynavax, Seqirus, and AstraZeneca. Additionally, Atlantic provides its members unparalleled support and service, including reimbursement guidance and advocacy.

About Atlantic Health Partners

Atlantic Health Partners is the leading vaccine buying group for physicians, health systems, physician organizations, and medical practices, assisting more than 20,000 clinicians nationwide. Working directly with leading vaccine manufacturers, including Merck, Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Dynavax, Seqirus, and AstraZeneca, Atlantic offers the most favorable pricing, payment, and purchasing terms for an array of pediatric, adolescent, adult, flu, and travel vaccines. Atlantic takes an active role to support its members, providing reimbursement guidance, advocacy, timely updates on new products, and education to ensure effective and efficient immunizations. Atlantic Health Partners is a division of Managed Health Care Associates, Inc.

