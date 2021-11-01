Atlantic Hockey Federation Announces Full Season Primary League For 2022-23

AHF moves to full season status and welcomes the Hawks, Phantoms, Black Knights, Colonials, Knights, St. James & Sabres as members

The Atlantic Hockey Federation (“AHF”) is pleased to announce its plans for the 2022-23 season as follows: (1) Inclusion of the Haverford Hawks, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Palmyra Black Knights, the Valley Forge Colonials, and the Wilkes Barre Scranton Knights as full season members and the St. James Hockey Club and the Southern Maryland Sabres as a Half-Season members, bringing total teams in the AHF to approximately 450, (2) Bolstering our management team with Matthew Kiernan as VP of Hockey and Jeff Sturm as Director of Hockey, (3) Additions of Jake Geverd, Owner of Valley Forge Colonials, and Dan May, Owner of NJ Avalanche, to the AHF Board of Directors, and; (4) Establishment of full season schedules for majority of teams eliminating secondary league status for most New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania teams.

“Despite the ongoing COVID challenges, the first season of the AHF has exceeded our expectations which is why we have decided to move toward full season status for the vast majority of our teams,” said Murry N. Gunty, Founder and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group. “I am also thrilled that Jake, Dan, Matt and Jeff have all joined our amazing group of partners to help us lead this league going forward. We have, by far, the best group of partners and management of any league in the country.”

“Our new structure has three objectives – provide the best competition, minimize travel and lower costs for our families,” said AHF VP of Hockey, Matt Kiernan. “We are looking forward to introducing many new features to the league next year that are really only available due to our unique structure of primarily rink owned/controlled clubs.”

“We now have, by far, the biggest footprint of any Tier II league in the district,” said Tim Fingerhut, AHF Commissioner. “As a result, we can provide our families and players the best possible hockey experience available including an expanded playoff format and a pathway to nationals.”

About the Atlantic Hockey Federation, Inc.

The Atlantic Hockey Federation (“AHF”) is a USA Hockey-sanctioned elite Tier II youth hockey league that facilitates games throughout the Mid-Atlantic and seeks to lower costs for its member-owned clubs and their families. The AHF was founded by leading hockey organizations in the Mid-Atlantic, including the Montgomery Blue Devils, New Jersey Bandits, Rockets Hockey Club, Hollydell Hurricanes, Team Philadelphia and the 15 Black Bear Sports Group owned clubs. Each of the Founders operate at all levels of youth and junior hockey, from Mite through to Midget at the youth level and from Tier III (EHL and USPHL), Tier II (NAHL and NCDC), to Tier I (USHL) at the junior level. If you are looking for the best value, the AHF is for you. If you are looking for exposure to play college hockey, the AHF is also for you.

About Black Bear Sports Group, Inc.

Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. is a privately held company formed by Murry Gunty and Blackstreet Capital Holdings, LLC in 2015 that seeks investments in sports and entertainment facilities, teams and youth sports events. Black Bear arenas are clean and professionally managed and offer world-class recreational programs. Black Bear targets ice arenas in metropolitan areas with compelling demographics, existing youth hockey clubs and a National Hockey League club presence. The largest owner/operator of ice rinks in the U.S., Black Bear’s footprint totals 27 facilities across the United States with 50 sheets of indoor ice, two indoor turf fields, 15 youth hockey clubs and three Junior “A” hockey franchises in the United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and Eastern Hockey League.

