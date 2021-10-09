Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atlantic Key Energy : Gives Five Families a Lifetime of Free Solar Power

10/09/2021 | 09:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Five local families will never have to worry about their energy bills again, thanks to the $250k donation from solar provider Atlantic Key Energy

This Saturday, local solar provider Atlantic Key Energy made a life-changing donation for five families in the Pensacola area. The donation, which amounts to $250k, will cover solar systems for all five family homes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211009005037/en/

Atlantic Key Energy CEO Brian Schonbeck surprises five families with a lifetime of free solar energy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Atlantic Key Energy CEO Brian Schonbeck surprises five families with a lifetime of free solar energy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Atlantic Key Energy has been serving the state of Florida since 2019, helping families save money with the sun. The company stands by their mission to serve others and help them achieve more, and applies it to everything that they do. From this sentiment came their partnership with the local organization Feed Fosters NWF.

The company consistently sponsors the monthly meals that the organization provides to over 200 families throughout the northwest region of Florida.

“Being a parent is a huge responsibility, and these parents have twice the amount of responsibility if not more. It is a thankless job to look after the vulnerable members of society that have no one else. That is why we felt this giveaway was a great way to give back to families in the community that deserve it,” says CEO Brian Schonbeck.

In addition to their work with Feed Fosters NWF, Atlantic Key is a proud partner of the GivePower Foundation, whose solar water farms sustainably create access to clean water in water-scarce regions worldwide.

Atlantic Key Energy serves the Sunshine State and has expanded to Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, and South Carolina with 16 local offices and over 700 employees.

For more information about Atlantic Key Energy and their give-back initiatives, visit https://atlantickeyenergy.com/ake-gives-back/.

About Atlantic Key Energy Solar

Atlantic Key Energy is an industry leader in the responsible installation of solar energy. Atlantic Key Energy helps homeowners generate clean rooftop energy and lock-in affordable energy rates through free estimates, education, installation and excellent customer service. Through Energy Expects, AKE helps homeowners evaluate if their homes are already qualified to save with the sun. AKE was awarded the 2020-2021 Green Flash and Green Partner Award from CED Green Tech. AKE hopes to expand their reach across the entire east coast. To learn more about Atlantic Key Energy, check out their Facebook and Instagram or head to their website atlantickeyenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10/09Japan PM Kishida says has no plan to alter capital-gains, dividend taxes
RE
10/09FACEBOOK : Australia mulls measures making social media giants responsible for defamatory postings
RE
10/09TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Jep triumphant at asean energy awards 2021
PU
10/09TOYOTA MOTOR : Expanding the Circle Through Shared Purpose―Toyota's Third Hydrogen-Powered Engine Race
PU
10/09PREMIUM NFT COLLECTION : The Associated Press Will Release Mystery Boxes on Binance NFT Market
NE
10/09Energy Ministry Optimistic about O&G Lifting in 2030
PU
10/09September ICP Rises to USD72.20 per Barrel
PU
10/09Use of Bioavtur Shows Indonesia's Commitment to Reducing Emissions from Air Transportation
PU
10/09Governor Newsom Signs Bill To Modernize California's Animal Blood Banking
PR
10/09HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Everything you need to know about couverture
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PagSeguro Digital : Announces Senior Management Changes
2Desert to Power G5 Sahel Financing Facility receives $150 million from ..
3Colombia signs contracts for four off-shore blocks with Occidental subs..
4China presses U.S. to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement
5TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan gov't to help -Nikk..

HOT NEWS