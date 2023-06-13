(Alliance News) - Atlantic Lithium Ltd on Tuesday said Senior Non-Executive Director Stuart Crow stepped down from the board with immediate effect to focus on his other business interests.

The Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company, which hope to deliver its Ghana's first lithium mine, hailed Crow as playing a "leading role in guiding the company through its transformation to become a near-term, significant lithium producer".

Atlantic Lithium said the leadership team was "continu[ing] to take shape", focusing on first production from its Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana.

Executive Chair Neil Herbet said: "Stu has served as a highly valued member of the Atlantic Lithium board for over a decade. In this time, he has played a significant role in the company's ability to weather commodity and market cycles and his insights have been vital in advancing the company from junior multi-commodity explorer to near-term lithium producer."

Earlier this month, Atlantic Lithium formally appointed Chief Executive Officer Keith Muller to the board, subject to the completion of normal regulatory due diligence. Muller joined Atlantic Lithium as COO in November.

"Muller has over 20 years of operational and leadership experience and a background in hard rock lithium mining and processing, specifically in dense medium separation spodumene processing," said Atlantic Lithium in a statement at the time.

"His involvement at the Mount Cattlin lithium mine in Western Australia during his time at Allkem [Ltd] provides the company with invaluable experience of operating a successful lithium mine."

Shares in Atlantic Lithium were down 2.2% to 33.20 pence each in London on Tuesday late morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

