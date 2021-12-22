Log in
Atlas DEX Raises $6M From Jump Capital, Huobi Ventures and Other Leading Investors

12/22/2021 | 05:05am EST
Copenhagen, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Atlas DEX, a leading cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator, has announced its fundraise of 6 million dollars led by Jump Capital.

The private funding round also had participation from Huobi Ventures, Genesis Block Ventures, Solidity Ventures, Genblock Capital, 3Commas Capital, Solar Eco Fund, Momentum 6, GSR, 0xVentures, Bixin Ventures, AU21 and Paramount Capital. It comes at a time when Atlas DEX is preparing their cross-chain DEX for mainnet launch, less than eight months since the project's inception.

Atlas DEX is a decentralized platform built to create a seamless trading experience for anyone looking to trade any assets across multiple blockchains. It is designed to use cross-chain liquidity pools to optimize price discovery and trade execution, and presents an elegant solution for users. At launch, Atlas DEX users will be able to trade tokens on Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon and Ethereum.

This raise will accelerate the platform's expansion plans such as integrating further leading blockchains into the platform and developing new products including an all-in-one DeFi dashboard, its own liquidity pools and an NFT marketplace.

Ahmed Salam, Founder of Atlas DEX, commented, "We believe the future of DeFi is multichain and user-centric. That's why Atlas DEX is so valuable to users, because it delivers automatic trade execution across multiple chains at the best prices. We're proud of how the Atlas DEX community has come together so quickly and we're excited to continue innovating solutions for the multichain future."

Saurabh Sharma, General Partner at Jump Capital, commented, "As the DeFi ecosystem grows, cross-chain interoperability becomes increasingly important to end users. We're impressed at how Atlas DEX uses trusted technology and its intuitive user experience to simplify the complexities of cross-chain connectivity and reduce barriers for users."

Evans Huangfu, Senior Investment Manager at Huobi Ventures, commented, "The 1st Generation DEXes offered an alternative to CEXes, but the marketplace is still fragmented. We believe Atlas DEX has cutting-edge technologies to bridge all blockchain ecosystems, realize the interoperability of assets on public chains, and help users complete the conversion and transfer of assets under a safe environment."

Media Contact -
Ahmed Salam
asa@atlasdex.finance

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108224


© Newsfilecorp 2021
