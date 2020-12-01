Atmosphere, a Small Business and EPA Approved One-Step All Purpose Cleaner-Disinfectant Announces a Kill Claim Against Covid-19

Atmosphere Global LLC has produced and distributed innovative cleaning and odor control products since 2014. Designing products with the environment and people in mind, its One-Step Cleaner-Disinfectant has a premium intense cleaning and disinfecting action that contains no

Abrasives

Bleach

Acids

Atmosphere has proven to be effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus on hard, nonporous surfaces within 5 minutes. Atmosphere has worked successfully with independent laboratories, following EPA guidelines to certify and prove that Atmosphere kills the COVID-19 virus.

Atmosphere has helped many commercial clients save time and money. When the COVID-19 Pandemic started, Atmosphere pivoted to bring its versatile, effective, affordable and easy to use one-step cleaning, degreasing, deodorizing disinfectant solution to the broader commercial and consumer market.

Atmosphere offers three types of fast, easy, and effective applications using non-aerosol misting sprayers that complement its disinfecting solution. The combination of Atmosphere and misting sprayers allows the user to quickly apply Atmosphere to large areas keeping students, customers, or employees defended against bacteria and viruses.

As people contemplate returning to school, work, and reopening businesses, Atmosphere offers a comprehensive, easy to use inexpensive one-step cleaning and disinfection process while killing the COVID-19 virus.

To learn more about Atmosphere Global and its proprietary products, please visit www.AtmosphereGlobal.com or speak to one of its bio-security experts. We would like to thank all current customers for their support. Please visit our website to see more about our products and where to buy.

