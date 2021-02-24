Atria Wealth Solutions Partners with Riskalyze to Empower Financial Professionals with Holistic View on Client Risk

Riskalyze to be fully integrated into Atria’s enterprise technology ecosystem

Riskalyze, the company that serves tens of thousands of financial advisors with risk alignment and portfolio analytics, and Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a multi-channel wealth management solutions holding company, today announced a new partnership that equips nearly 2,500 financial professionals registered through Atria owned broker-dealers with access to Riskalyze as part of its suite of technology tools and integrated financial planning solutions.

As one of the fastest growing broker-dealer networks in the industry, Atria has built robust technology focused on enabling financial professionals deepen and enrich their relationships with their clients and prospects. This new relationship with Riskalyze supports Atria’s strategy and arms financial professionals with an industry-leading risk management solution—complementing a toolset that supports the entire financial professional ecosystem and serves as a critical part of the financial planning process for their clients.

“Our shared vision of providing advisors with the tools and technology to have more meaningful interactions with their clients led us to a natural partnership with Atria,” said Drew DiMarino, Chief Growth Officer at Riskalyze. “The cultural alignment between our two firms is rare, and we’re excited to be riding along on the proverbial rocket ship with them.”

This partnership is the latest announcement in support of Atria’s accelerating growth. Its broker-dealers have had strong financial professional recruitment and growth of existing financial professionals practices. This, in conjunction with its 2020 acquisition of independent broker-dealer Western International Securities, and its recent announcement that it plans to acquire SCF Securities, Inc., an independent wealth management firm, are driving this rapid expansion. Since its foundation in 2017, Atria through its subsidiaries, in total, have grown to $90 billion in assets under administration – this new partnership will offer a valuable addition in terms of analytics for the nearly 2,500 financial professionals in the Atria network, and will facilitate greater insight around the risk tolerance of their clients.

“We’re focused on providing holistic financial planning solutions to financial professionals so they can develop and implement the most impactful plans for their clients,” said Eugene Elias, Jr., Chief Operating Officer and Founding Partner at Atria. “Understanding a client’s risk is imperative in providing holistic advice, which is why we are so excited to have an enterprise solution in place with Riskalyze. We feel that this partnership will provide immense benefits to our subsidiary financial professionals and those looking to partner with us in the future.”

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the technology ecosystem that empowers financial professionals to make informed decisions and recommendations to their clients,” added Patrick Hannon, Head of Enterprise Solutions at Riskalyze. “Our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly starts with great professionals like those within the Atria network, and this partnership brings us even closer to making our shared vision a reality.”

With the addition of Riskalyze to the Atria network advisor platform, Unio and client platform, Clear1, financial professionals will have the option of capturing even more important data points to create comprehensive financial plans for the growing needs of their clients and prospects.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries empower financial institutions and financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that drive growth.

Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include CUSO Financial Services, L.P., Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., and Western International Securities, Inc. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals and $90 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com.

