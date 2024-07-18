PARIS (Reuters) -One police officer was injured in an attack in Paris' 8th arrondissement on Thursday, after security agents at a shop called police, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a social media post.

The attacker was incapacitated by police, Darmanin said.

Paris police said the incident occurred in the famous Champs Elysees shopping district.

BFM television reported the attacker was armed with a knife. Television footage showed armed police condoning off the famous avenue.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Leslie Adler)