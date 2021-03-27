Attempts to refloat ship in Suez Canal to resume shortly - sources

CAIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - Attempts to refloat a giant
container vessel stranded in the Suez Canal are to resume at
around 14:30 local time (1230 GMT) to try to take advantage of
the high tide, three sources with knowledge of canal operations
said on Saturday.
If that attempt is unsuccessful, another effort will be made
on Sunday morning, the sources said. To refloat the ship, it
could be necessary to remove further sand from around it, they
added.
(Reporting by Cairo newsroom; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing
by Jan Harvey)