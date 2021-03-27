Log in
Attempts to refloat ship in Suez Canal to resume shortly - sources

03/27/2021 | 08:13am EDT
CAIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - Attempts to refloat a giant container vessel stranded in the Suez Canal are to resume at around 14:30 local time (1230 GMT) to try to take advantage of the high tide, three sources with knowledge of canal operations said on Saturday.

If that attempt is unsuccessful, another effort will be made on Sunday morning, the sources said. To refloat the ship, it could be necessary to remove further sand from around it, they added. (Reporting by Cairo newsroom; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
