Attentive : Selected in the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

SaaS Company On Track to Drive $12 Billion in Online Sales for Brands This Year

Attentive, the most comprehensive text message marketing solution, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published annually by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

“We are honored to be included in this year’s Forbes Cloud 100 list alongside many leading-edge companies,” said Brian Long, CEO and co-founder of Attentive. “Our vision is to reinvent business to consumer communication for the mobile age. As one of the fastest growing SaaS companies, we’re able to innovate at scale and empower conversational commerce for the thousands of brands that we work with.”

Over the past six years, Attentive has been building a platform to change the way brands interact with consumers through personalized text message conversations and frictionless commerce experiences. The company is on track to drive over $12 billion in revenue for brands this year, almost tripling the $4.5 billion in revenue generated in 2020. More than 4,000 brands work with Attentive, powering personalized marketing programs that engage over 200 million consumers.

For the sixth straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks.”

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100.

About Attentive

Attentive® is the most comprehensive text message marketing solution, driving 18.5% of total online revenue for businesses by creating thoughtful SMS experiences. Using real-time behavioral data, Attentive automatically sends engaging text messages to each subscriber at every step of the customer lifecycle. Over 4,000 leading businesses like CB2, Pura Vida, Urban Outfitters, Rebecca Minkoff, Steve Madden, and more rely on Attentive and see strong performance, like 30%+ click-through rates and 25x+ ROI.

To date, Attentive has raised $863M in funding and is backed by Coatue, Bain Capital Ventures, Sequoia, IVP, and other leading venture firms. To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, visit Attentive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005273/en/