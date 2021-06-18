Log in
Attitudes towards Norwegian development aid

06/18/2021 | 02:25am EDT
We try to avoid measurement error ( respondent providing incorrect information ) and processing errors (errors related to coding of responses) by using different control systems. One can however not guarantee that all errors detected.

Unit Non-response (persons that do not participate in the survey) have recently varied between 32 percent (1996) and 46 percent (2010 ) . Unit Non-response in 2013 was at 41 percent. For more information about bias due to non-response, see the publications for each survey.

Since the results are based on a sample of the population the survey covers ,there will always be some uncertainty in the data. This is called the sample variance. Because the sample is drawn randomly, we can calculate how large the sample variance is expected to be.

A commonly used measure of the uncertainty of a variable is the standard deviation of the observed value of this variable. The size of this standard deviation depends on the number of observations, the way the sample is drawn and the distribution of the relevant variable in the population. The distribution in the population is not known, but it is possible to estimate the standard deviation of sample distribution using the observations in the sample.

There were no separate calculations of such estimates for this study. Table 1 shows, however, the size of the standard deviation of the observed percentages for different sample sizes. The table shows that uncertainty increases as the number of observations decreases and when the percentage approaches 50.

Tabell 1. Expected standard deviations for observed percentages at different sample sizes

Antall observasjoner

5/95

10/90

15/85

20/80

25/75

30/70

35/65

40/60

50/50

25

5,4

7,5

8,9

10,0

10,8

11,5

11,9

12,2

12,5

50

3,8

5,2

6,2

7,0

7,6

8,0

8,3

8,6

8,7

100

2,7

3,7

4,4

4,9

5,3

5,6

5,9

6,0

6,2

500

1,2

1,6

2,0

2,2

2,4

2,5

2,6

2,7

2,7

1000

0,8

1,2

1,4

1,5

1,7

1,8

1,8

1,9

1,9

1200

0,8

1,1

1,3

1,4

1,5

1,6

1,7

1,7

1,8

Disclaimer

SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
