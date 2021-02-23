Attivo Networks : Named as One of the 20 Coolest Network Security Companies of 2021 on CRN's Security 100 List

Attivo Networks®, an award-winning leader in privilege escalation prevention and threat lateral movement detection, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 20 Coolest Network Security Companies of 2021 as part of the Security 100 list published by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

The annual Security 100 list recognizes leading IT channel security vendors across five technology categories: Identity Management and Data Protection, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Web, Email and Application Security, and SIEM, Risk and Threat Intelligence. By distinguishing top security vendors for their channel focus, cutting-edge technology and outstanding partner benefits, the list serves as a guide for solution providers. The distinction as one of the Coolest Network Security Companies of 2021 recognizes security vendors offering a range of solutions for challenging operational settings.

“It’s an honor for us to be named to CRN’s Security 100 list for multiple years and rewarding to be recognized as one of the Coolest Network Security Companies of the year,” said Carolyn Crandall, Chief Security Advocate and CMO at Attivo Networks. “Both serve as strong testaments to the Attivo Networks Partner Program and our continued leadership in the industry. As a company, we understand the value of our channel partners and work side-by-side with them to help build mutually profitable sales strategies, target new markets, and close opportunities. We look forward to working with our channel partners to continue expanding and developing Active Directory protection and deception technology cybersecurity offerings.”

“CRN’s Security 100 list identifies leading companies who provide the IT channel with innovation in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Security is arguably the single most important factor in business today, and these companies are creating the building blocks for the most advanced cybertechnology security solutions."

The 2021 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, the leader in cyber deception and lateral movement attack detection, delivers a superior defense for revealing and preventing unauthorized insider and external threat activity. The customer-proven Attivo ThreatDefend® Platform provides a scalable solution for derailing attackers and reducing the attack surface within user networks, data centers, clouds, remote worksites, and specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio defends at the endpoint, Active Directory and throughout the network with ground-breaking innovations for preventing and misdirecting lateral attack activity. Forensics, automated attack analysis, and third-party native integrations streamline incident response. The company has won over 130 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

